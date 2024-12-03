This QI outtake with Bill Bailey just gets better and better and is the very definition of contagious laughter

Entertainment bill bailey QI sandi toksvig

Here’s a rather fabulous thing that got us chuckling all over again, a moment from BBC2’s fabulous QI which never made it to screen – well, not the television screen – but is none the worse for it. Even better, in fact!

It’s from an episode of the show all the way back in 2017 featuring Bill Bailey, Phill Jupitus, Claudia Winkelman and of course, regular panellist, Alan Davies.

And it’s a lovely 3 minute escape from everything else going on right now, shared by Hassaan18 in the corner of Reddit called ‘contagious laughter’ for reasons which will rapidly become obvious.

Simply magnificent!

And here are our favourite things people said about it (including a little bit of enlightenment for people who might not be overly familiar with it).

‘This show is pure gold. I watch highlights all the time on youtube. Epic stuff. 8 out of 10 cats as well.’

freshtrax ‘For those that are unfamiliar; these are comedian/celebrities in the UK. ‘I had trouble wrapping my head around panel shows at first. These people are not trying to win. The points are given at random.

One of the panel shows gives away a tea kettle to the “winner.” ‘Bizarre stuff, but delightfully funny.’

ce_0k ‘I never thought Bill Bailey and Alan Davies would look like a legit double act but they both meshed so well together.’

Hazlet95 ‘This video defines for me what “Boys will be boys,” actually means. Just goofing off, having no plan whatsoever, don’t care if you look silly or dumb, backing your boy’s bit up. Just joyful.’

TheLostPariah ‘And Sandi plays into that as well, it’s amazing!’

Adze95 ‘I love how they just walk away after all of it ‘

emporaryIssue4260 ‘Three great comebacks from Sandi in three minutes!’

organgrinder66 ‘Absolutely fantastic work from everyone involved.’

NotFredRhodes

And you can find lots more QI over at their official channel on YouTube over here.

Source Reddit u/Hassaan18