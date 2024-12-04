The most unfortunate placing of this Christmas card sticker is surely the year’s funniest festive double take
Like a Christmas cracker joke, we have a feeling this might not be the fist time you’ve seen this, but – like many a Christmas cracker joke, it surely merits a repeat viewing.
It was a most unfortunately (deliberately) placed sticker on this Christmas card and it’s surely the year’s funniest festive double take.
Wait… what? pic.twitter.com/FYNm2xtIEb
— John Donoghue (@JohnDonoghue64) December 3, 2024
And just in case it’s tricky to see in full and you’re wondering what on earth we’re going on about.
Each to their own, right?
Handy advice!
— Ron (@Trapperbear) December 3, 2024
knew I was doing it properly
— blaggard (@andyric74827782) December 3, 2024
This seems like these two things actually are the keys to happiness….
— that nerdy girl (@leeleedutchaski) December 4, 2024
Source @JohnDonoghue64