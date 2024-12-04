Pics christmas funny

The most unfortunate placing of this Christmas card sticker is surely the year’s funniest festive double take

John Plunkett. Updated December 4th, 2024

Like a Christmas cracker joke, we have a feeling this might not be the fist time you’ve seen this, but – like many a Christmas cracker joke, it surely merits a repeat viewing.

It was a most unfortunately (deliberately) placed sticker on this Christmas card and it’s surely the year’s funniest festive double take.

And just in case it’s tricky to see in full and you’re wondering what on earth we’re going on about.

Each to their own, right?

Source @JohnDonoghue64