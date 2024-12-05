These ‘frozen’ chickens had TikTok scratching its virtual head – and some people cried ‘fowl’
If you’ve watched the Wachowskis’ classic film The Matrix, you’ll be aware that a glitch is given away by something unusual happening, such as seeing the same character twice in rapid succession, for example.
A TikToker named BRI – @brianna_antionette – accidentally caught one of those glitches on camera when she went to feed her chickens. Watch what happened.
@brianna_antionette What in the world happened to the chickens #viral #fyp ♬ original sound – ✨BRI✨
Someone had a theory that electricity might explain the odd behaviour …
@brianna_antionette Replying to @Zoey #viral #fyp ♬ original sound – ✨BRI✨
Not that, then.
Someone else – quite rudely, we thought – suspected Brianna of fakery.
@brianna_antionette Replying to @Myles #viral #fyp ♬ original sound – ✨BRI✨
Perfect response. People had a lot to say about the chickens’ unusual behaviour – not all of it entirely serious.
Chicken expert here! They do that when the weather gets colder it helps them conserve energy for when they have to cross the road
Gibby
Ummmm This is like the best evidence I’ve seen for a glitch in the matrix.
Aut
Not me yelling at the screen “go touch one to reset them!”
Hillary Marchand
The chickens were like “you know what would be funny?”
Shelby Denham
My chickens woke up and chose VIOLENCE that day.
@brianna_antionette
Chicken Blogger here, this is very common in fall/winter. They have a special inner ear bone called the EDM. They will move once the beat drops.
Slime Lapse
Maybe don’t keep them out too late. batteries probably died during night time update which forced daytime reboot after the update finished downloading.
Mario
Got too far away from the Wi-Fi. They’re buffering.
Madaisha
But a lot of people had the same strong theory.
They’re hiding from a hawk and you’re out there screaming “chickens! Chickens!”
Jake S
There’s a hawk 100%
Tincat_
Yall they probably saw a hawk.
Kay
It’s not a glitch ♀️that’s a freeze bc someone thinks they saw a hawk.
w i t c h f o o t
Was there a hawk in the sky?
Greysheep
Yes!
@brianna_antionette
In the interest of science – and chickens – we did our own research. Thanks, Google.
In case you were concerned – and so you should be – the chickens are fine …and have names. Well …name.
@brianna_antionette What happened to the frozen chickens : Update #viraltiktok #fyp ♬ original sound – ✨BRI✨
Follow BRI to keep track of the Peppers – or should that be Peckers?
