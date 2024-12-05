Someone asked for items under £10 that will instantly enhance your home life and the answers will help you smash this year’s Secret Santa

Round Ups r/AskUK

Christmas is right around the corner, which means the annual agonising over what to buy for friends, family and the colleague you got in the office Secret Santa who you know nothing about aside from the fact they keep using your mug.

Luckily, help is at hand, thanks to the good people of Reddit. User MisterMackerel420 posted the following question:

‘What is something that you could buy for £10 and under that would just enhance your life just a tiny bit at home?’

And people were keen to chip in with items that are the holy grail of both cheap and genuinely useful.

1.

‘Knife sharpener. So many people use blunt knives for chopping.’

2.

‘Okay, more like £16 (but will actually enhance your life): 3 pack remote control wireless plug sockets (easily findable on Amazon). Gives you the freedom to turn things of without getting out of bed.

‘I have mine plugged into a fan, a heater and a vintage lamp at the other side of my room. Drifting off to sleep and the light is at the other side of the room? no bother. Wake up and it’s too hot? Heater off, fan on. I may buy the 5 pack and go all out with my ambient room lighting.’

–Cakeyhands

3.

‘Went my whole life without slippers before my wife bought me them as a present and I was ‘forced’ to wear them out of pity and I swear I don’t know how I’ve walked around in just socks all my life!’

–gtr011191

4.

‘An extra long phone charger cable.’

–destria

5.

‘Fire blanket. Easier for most people to use on small fires than an extinguisher. I’ve had more peace of mind since I hung one in the hall. They’ve gone up in price a bit (I think mine was £7.99) but you can probably still get one somewhere for a tenner.’

–FakeNordicAlien

6.

‘A bag of stick-on googly eyes, assorted sizes. There’s nowhere that’s not going to be improved by the crafty application of a pair of eyes.’

–BorisWombat

7.

‘My favourite purchase of the year, without irony, is a milk-frother from Ikea. £1. Turns homemade coffee into the same shit you’d pay £4 a pop for at Costa.’

–Brigid-Tenenbaum

8.

‘Kitchen tongs with silicone tips, they just make grabbing and flipping stuff so easy. A Japanese cardboard-cutting knife, it makes quick work of boxes and stuff and is safer than using a Stanley knife. A good, weighted Sellotape dispenser, it makes wrapping stuff up a breeze.’

–Fun_Anybody6745

9.

‘Fairy lights, they’re great mood lighting and make the place feel so cosy!’

–AngryPandaz

10.

‘A squeegee if you have a glass shower. I use it after shower, takes about 1 minute. Haven’t cleaned the glass in the shower in about a month and is still spotless.’

–_manicpixiedreamgirl

11.

‘A tiny bowl for crap. I put my keys and wallet in it on my desk, next to my phone charger. I’ve never lost keys wallet or phone since getting it.’

–donalmacc