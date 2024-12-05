‘What’s the worst thing you’ve seen happen at a wedding?’ – 21 reasons to make sure you never tie the knot

Life funny r/AskReddit

Weddings: a romantic exchange of vows to commit to a lifetime of bliss, followed by a big, happy party, right? Well, not always. Sometimes they’re a complete and utter disaster. Reddit user MARSJRA posed the question:

‘What’s the worst thing you’ve seen happen at a wedding (yours or someone else’s)?’

And judging by the answers, it seems some weddings are the most unforgettable moment of the bride and groom’s lives for all the wrong reasons. Like these…

1.

‘A young guy (maybe 20ish, and a distant relative of the bride, second cousin or something like that) got absolutely black out drunk, projectile vomited all over the dance floor, and the brides 72-year-old dad slipped and fell in it and broke his hip. That was a wild wedding.’

–SnailsInYourAnus

2.

‘Didn’t see it but certainly experienced it. I got stuck in an elevator for over an hour at a hotel wedding reception and no one noticed. I was 11.’

–idkwiao

3.

‘Well, the tornado at the outdoor reception was kinda bad.’

–Key-Article6622

4.

‘Got my period on the day of my wedding. Bled all over the back of my dress, and spent my wedding night with a heating pad instead of my husband!’

–Snugglebunny1983

5.

‘At one wedding I went to, the groom started complaining in his speech about how much it all cost and called out family members for not pitching in. It was so awkward, and everyone felt uncomfortable. Weddings can really bring out the drama!’

–AncientAthlete5243

6.

‘The bride and her MIL got into a fist fight at the reception.’

–Beneficial-Cow-2544

7.

‘The couple to be decided 1) to use their black Lab as the ring bearer, and 2) to release doves after the ceremony. In retrospect, of COURSE the dog would absolutely lose his shit when 50 or so of the very thing he’s genetically programmed to chase just fly out of a box. Like, they’re called ‘Labrador Retrievers’. They retrieve shit. It’s right there in the name.

‘Anyway, all was calm until the minister opened the box. The birds started flying out, and the dog couldn’t help himself. He lunged away from the flower girl, (who fell, and was now on the ground crying), sprinted the 20’ or so, and tackled the box thing. For maybe 10 seconds, it was just a blur of screaming and feathers. He did eventually manage to catch one, and being who he was, he then proudly marched up to the bride and dropped it at her feet.

‘Don’t do the bird thing at weddings, people. Terrible idea for a whole bunch of reasons.’

–Razor-dome

8.

‘My cousin and his wife got married in a Catholic basilica but since they already lived together the priest refused to give them the ‘long service’ and then proceeded to start his homily with comments on how God has a plan for us all, but it may not be the same as we have planned for ourselves and sometimes that leads to divorce. It was wild.

‘They’re still happily married a decade later and have two kids now.’

–theorangeblonde

9.

‘Bride’s entire family left to go smoke weed to celebrate. Staff thought the wedding was over since so many people left and started cleaning up. Then, the bride and groom had their first dance with the lights up and people sweeping around them.’

–ellisow

10.

‘A cousin was notorious for getting drunk and being a nightmare. Especially at the bouquet toss. If she didn’t hurt someone getting it, she’d rip it out their hands.

‘Once someone confronted her and she tore it apart right there. This was pre-cell phones so it took a few times before someone showed her footage of her behaviour. She cleaned up after that.’

–vinhluanluu