This man’s wife packed his suitcase for him for a trip – and the internet is typically very divided on the matter

“Is this what being married is like?”

Twitter/X user Dave Danna recently posted a picture of his suitcase that his wife had packed for him for their Thanksgiving break. Dave’s wife had neatly folded and labelled each item for different occasions, like the gym and day-wear.

My wife packed me for thanksgiving Is this what being married is like? pic.twitter.com/EjC7XA7pcy — Dave Danna (@DaveEDanna) November 26, 2024

It might seem a simple thing, a wife packing for her husband. But the action has proven to be divisive among those who engaged with the viral tweet. Is she mothering him? Is he demonstrating weaponised incompetence? Or is it simply an act of love?

be husbands, not children. we are begging you. https://t.co/6mqlRG4VDF — plum (@plumandmustard) November 29, 2024

marriage shouldn’t be equivalent to babysitting, you should grow up as fast as possible. https://t.co/HKdBh1KkcI — Circé (@circe_spell) November 29, 2024

We’ve been married 27 years and I don’t even know what clothes my husband owns https://t.co/IBVEVreTXY — Leslie Means (@lesliemeans) November 29, 2024

I’m the last person to defend a man but some people genuinely do need fucking help organizing and picking out clothes and accommodations for things like ADHD, other mental health issues. This makes life easier. If someone did this for me properly I would be over the moon. https://t.co/9iVuBmk8Yi — bonejangles (@mostunhoIy1) November 30, 2024

Helping your partner pack is one thing but picking out every outfit and labeling and packing them for him is a little embarrassing https://t.co/RBOeza2Spt — India Blake (@Indiavblake21) November 29, 2024

respectfully (with much understanding towards the wife), may this love never find me https://t.co/x9yZufLnIa — sarah (@sarahgatmen) November 30, 2024

I don’t even pack my children’s clothes. This is why so many women prefer to be single cause doing for a grown ass man what he can do for himself? https://t.co/SwwAidlZit — Adios: Follow me elsewhere (@realdocv) November 29, 2024

For someone who loves planning and organizing, I’d do this for my parents, siblings, friends, and partners. The only thing is, it shouldn’t be all the time. If I’m unavailable, they should be able to pack for themselves. One more thing, I should feel loved 4 this act of service. https://t.co/w7jEupn785 — Da Gbana Gal (@GbanaGal) December 1, 2024

