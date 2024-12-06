Life relationships

This man’s wife packed his suitcase for him for a trip – and the internet is typically very divided on the matter

Poke Reporter. Updated December 6th, 2024

“Is this what being married is like?”

Twitter/X user Dave Danna recently posted a picture of his suitcase that his wife had packed for him for their Thanksgiving break. Dave’s wife had neatly folded and labelled each item for different occasions, like the gym and day-wear.

It might seem a simple thing, a wife packing for her husband. But the action has proven to be divisive among those who engaged with the viral tweet. Is she mothering him? Is he demonstrating weaponised incompetence? Or is it simply an act of love?

