23 famous movies renamed with a clickbaity YouTube title – Number 9 will make you gasp

Entertainment movies

How would you describe a movie using the kind of grabby – dare we say it, clickbaity – headlines favoured by some outlets (not us, of course!) and especially YouTube?

That was the question originally posed by Twitter/X user @hunter_hhhh and shared again this week by a popular meme account.

And let me tell you, The Suggestions Are So Good, You Won’t Believe What Happens Next!

1.

6 ULTIMATE WAYS TO SKIP SCHOOL – INCLUDES EPIC SPORTS CAR DISASTER (not recommended) — Lordy (@SarahVaci) December 5, 2024

2.

Teen Time Travels and Ends Up on a Date with His Own Mom?! (You Won’t Believe What Happens Next!) — Cosmo (@timewizardcosmo) December 4, 2024

3.

“I PRANKED my own NEPHEW to become KING (GONE WRONG) (ACTUALLY DIED)” — DuoDynamo (@DuoDynamo) December 4, 2024

4.

my white gf COLLECTS BLACK MEN. AND EATS MILK AND CEREAL SEPERATE??? *STORYTIME* GONE WRONG https://t.co/sHvW80Im7u — adriana (@zolofthateacc) December 6, 2024

5.

MY FRIEND MURHPY’S DAD WENT TO SPACE AND DIDN’T COME BACK UNTIL SHE WAS 80!!! (I CRIED) ***SUPER EMOTIONAL*** https://t.co/tDlhzu27Wt — Jesse/Chandler (@TaylorCroy10608) December 5, 2024

6.

My Parents FORGOT ME At Home So I BOOBY TRAPPED My ENTIRE HOUSE **violent** — MrBased (@jam3sr0bt) December 5, 2024

7.

I JOINED A CLUB WHERE WE FIGHT – WATCH ENTIRE VIDEO **MAJOR TWIST AT THE END** — Sheena (@SheenaxAdvocate) December 6, 2024

8.

I LIED ABOUT MY GENDER AND JOINED THE WAR INSTEAD OF MY DAD **GONE WRONG** — potato head (@_0potatohead0_) December 5, 2024

9.

KIDNAPPED BY AN OLD MAN WHOS HOUSE FLEW AWAY???? **DISTURBING** — puddycat (@relatableroo) December 4, 2024

10.

SHE’S ACTUALLY A FISH??? **EMOTIONAL** GIVEAWAY IN DESC or whatever https://t.co/rYyLhwNiuw — Jolly Sev (@batterycitizen) December 6, 2024

11.

An AIRPLANE fell into my room…BUT my hallucination saved me??? (Real) (bunny) — Jolly Swagman (@JollySwagMan45) December 5, 2024

12.