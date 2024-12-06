Entertainment actors

Once you see this accurate take on how actors eat in films, you’ll spot it everywhere

Poke Staff. Updated December 6th, 2024

Actor and cinematographer, Johnny Berchtold, recorded a short acting masterclass in how his fellow thespians cope with eating in films, and the clip went hugely viral back in 2019.

If you haven’t seen it before, it’s a real eye-opener.

How many times have you witnessed an almost carbon copy of that frustrating, yet compelling scene?

He added a little more insight from personal experience.

Johnny’s skills impressed the internet enough to get loads of positive comments like these.

Johnny’s scenario clearly had potential.

Here’s how he celebrated its first anniversary.

Beef stew?

