Once you see this accurate take on how actors eat in films, you’ll spot it everywhere

Actor and cinematographer, Johnny Berchtold, recorded a short acting masterclass in how his fellow thespians cope with eating in films, and the clip went hugely viral back in 2019.

If you haven’t seen it before, it’s a real eye-opener.

How actors in movies eat their food pic.twitter.com/hmp4fB3dzB — Johnny Berchtold 🎃🔪 (@JohnnyBerchtold) December 21, 2019

How many times have you witnessed an almost carbon copy of that frustrating, yet compelling scene?

He added a little more insight from personal experience.

I understand *why*, (for continuity and also so so many takes of eating a banana, for example), but no lie one time I had to eat beef stew on screen and I kept getting in trouble bc like, shit tasted good, and I couldn't help myself. I ate so much of the stew — Johnny Berchtold 🎃🔪 (@JohnnyBerchtold) 21 December 2019

Johnny’s skills impressed the internet enough to get loads of positive comments like these.

Too accurate — Sol (@solrodriguez) 21 December 2019

Honestly, where’s this mans Oscar? I’m so invested in the horse farm and his marriage. — kaytlyn knight (@KaytlynKnight) 21 December 2019

Still not over the fact that it’s a banana https://t.co/8yNKApgE00 — S A O (@SexAtOxbridge) February 26, 2020

Johnny’s scenario clearly had potential.

Movie Synopsis: a recently divorced horse farmer decides to leave his old life and pursue his dreams as an acrobat in Los Angeles. Along the way he discovers that life as an acrobat is not what he once thought it would be and manages to discover that his true love is a horse. — (Golden)Biscuit (@Elite_Parris) 21 December 2019

The real dream was the horses he met along the way — Ms Richardson (@aryousavvy) 21 December 2019

Here’s how he celebrated its first anniversary.

It’s been a year since this video. To celebrate I will take 1 (one) bite of food https://t.co/mo16ROBczW — Heeere’s Johnny Berchtold (@JohnnyBerchtold) December 23, 2020

Beef stew?

