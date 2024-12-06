Weird World Cultural differences Japan

Anyone who did a Business Studies GCSE knows, because Mr Porter told them repeatedly, in no uncertain terms, that in Japan – say it with me now – it’s important to build relationships before doing business.

Well, there are other differences too, obviously.

Clean streets…

Polite discourse…

Trains that are officially late if they arrive 0.1 seconds past their scheduled time and automatically print slips of paper explaining why you’re two shakes of a lamb’s tail late for work.

Smart loos that sing your bowels into action…

Need we go on? Oh, all right then. Here’s a classic of the genre that’s just gone viral again after it was shared by @weirddalle on Twitter.

In case Yamashita-san’s handwriting is a bit tricky to get your head around, here’s the note’s text in full:

(I can’t speak English)

Thank you for the present. My name is Hiroshi Yamashita. I’m fifty two years old. The divorce and I live alone. You can use it if you like. I’m stuffed and toilet paper. Do you have navy? Yes no. Please tell me your child’s name. Thank you for your friend operation.

One X user is sceptical about Yamashita-san’s motives.

“He’s asking if he has a navy,” they write. “Seems like all the neighbourly politeness is a ruse to gather intelligence regarding a possible naval invasion.”

Gosh, I hope they’re not onto something.

“Yeah,” replies another user. “The letter is carefully crafted so you lower your guard and confess that you actually have a navy, only to realise too late that you F’ed up.”

Oh, darn.

Others have called positive attention to the phrase “friend operation”.