This video of a Scottish lad singing an especially intense version of ‘Jingle Bells’ has been doing the rounds again, and it’s a seasonal treat

David Harris. Updated December 6th, 2024

For some people, one of the least enjoyable parts of Christmas is having to suffer the relentless onslaught of Christmas songs and carols that seem to be unavoidable from the beginning of November right until the big day itself.

From the day after Halloween it seems that every supermarket and shop in the land subject their customers to a barrage of piped-in festive tunes that we’ve all heard a thousand times before.

So it’s a great antidote to the ‘Bah Humbug’ sentiment whenever this classic rendition of Jingle Bells crops up. It’s a vox pop from Scotland’s STV News which features a brilliantly intense young kid belting out the Christmas favourite.

Thanks to Thomo for sharing it on Twitter.

Proof that you don’t even need to know the words if you’re committed enough. Here’s what others made of it.

His rendition made such an impact that STV News invited him back to perform an equally brilliant version of another Christmas classic

H/T @andy_thomo