This video of a Scottish lad singing an especially intense version of ‘Jingle Bells’ has been doing the rounds again, and it’s a seasonal treat

For some people, one of the least enjoyable parts of Christmas is having to suffer the relentless onslaught of Christmas songs and carols that seem to be unavoidable from the beginning of November right until the big day itself.

From the day after Halloween it seems that every supermarket and shop in the land subject their customers to a barrage of piped-in festive tunes that we’ve all heard a thousand times before.

So it’s a great antidote to the ‘Bah Humbug’ sentiment whenever this classic rendition of Jingle Bells crops up. It’s a vox pop from Scotland’s STV News which features a brilliantly intense young kid belting out the Christmas favourite.

Thanks to Thomo for sharing it on Twitter.

Happy Christmas to all who celebrate the greatest video on the internet pic.twitter.com/H1whXi0Zd5 — Thomo (@andy_thomo) December 1, 2024

Proof that you don’t even need to know the words if you’re committed enough. Here’s what others made of it.

Can someone please write out what he’s saying and I’ll reenact this to my boss! — Will (@willv1995) December 2, 2024

Happy ‘Oh McFun Edestoride In a Oneforceopeb Sleigh’ to those that celebrate https://t.co/IsAzkjSogQ — Dobby Solano (@DobbySolanoNUFC) December 2, 2024

The way the captions say “Django bells” https://t.co/DciFVucDFk — Everton (Eye)Brow (@evertonibrow) December 2, 2024

His rendition made such an impact that STV News invited him back to perform an equally brilliant version of another Christmas classic

With more than 2.6m views under his belt following his rendition of Jingle Bells, six-year-old Aylan popped into the STV studios for a look around. From meeting Sean Batty to our anchorman John Mackay, the singing superstar also gave us a rendition of another festive tune. pic.twitter.com/E9VL94Ac9f — STV News (@STVNews) December 18, 2019

