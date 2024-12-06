“What has this year taught you?” – 24 lessons, with one especially that everyone should remember

Life life lessons

It’s probably fair to say it’s been a long, strange year for many of us, and people are sharing what they’ve learned from the good and the bad this year.

This came in response to a question from Twitter/X user @rehaaa__:

what has this year taught you? — (@rehaaa__) December 2, 2024

Here are some of what people have said – and we promise, the last one is something every person would be very wise to remember.

this too shall pass — bruno (@lencastre) December 3, 2024

To take care of myself. Nothing else comes first. Not family. Not friends. Not work. https://t.co/lVkTs7pQXf — birdsofafeather✨ (@readingismyzen) December 3, 2024

Desire is not the devil’s work, it’s where your power resides. Lean in.- https://t.co/jEyK0efK2R — her name is cyn (@cynfinite) December 3, 2024

Take risks, it’s worth it. — Pristina (@pristinaoffl) December 3, 2024

If they don’t it once they’ll do it again — MULA (@realbbymula) December 2, 2024

1. It’s never too late to follow your dreams

2. Say “yes” to opportunities- you never know where they’ll take you

3. That breakup is often more like a breakthrough

4. Never settle for less than you deserve https://t.co/kuIxm7HXEN — Gabby (@gabbynferg) December 3, 2024

That anxiety is not a life sentence.

You can completely shift your entire reality and how you react to things by changing your thought pattern.

Once you manage that, you own the world. https://t.co/s3qW5mhLe6 — Nouran Samer (@Nouran_S) December 3, 2024

No matter how much I hate my job, I’m blessed to have it bc the ones who quit/got fired are struggling and begging to get this job back. So I need to hold on a bit longer. https://t.co/9sn0PfBN7m — Aether “Floppingway” Wallace (@SavageHyuRa) December 4, 2024

Their actions are never about you — ⚜️Sasha La Musa⚜️ (@SashaIsGoddess) December 3, 2024

Having friends does wonders for your mental health. And that healing can be quite a turbulent process. — James H. Baxter (@HaphaxJames) December 3, 2024

