“What has this year taught you?” – 24 lessons, with one especially that everyone should remember
It’s probably fair to say it’s been a long, strange year for many of us, and people are sharing what they’ve learned from the good and the bad this year.
This came in response to a question from Twitter/X user @rehaaa__:
what has this year taught you?
— (@rehaaa__) December 2, 2024
Here are some of what people have said – and we promise, the last one is something every person would be very wise to remember.
1.
this too shall pass
— bruno (@lencastre) December 3, 2024
2.
To take care of myself. Nothing else comes first. Not family. Not friends. Not work. https://t.co/lVkTs7pQXf
— birdsofafeather✨ (@readingismyzen) December 3, 2024
3.
Desire is not the devil’s work, it’s where your power resides. Lean in.- https://t.co/jEyK0efK2R
— her name is cyn (@cynfinite) December 3, 2024
4.
Take risks, it’s worth it.
— Pristina (@pristinaoffl) December 3, 2024
5.
If they don’t it once they’ll do it again
— MULA (@realbbymula) December 2, 2024
6.
1. It’s never too late to follow your dreams
2. Say “yes” to opportunities- you never know where they’ll take you
3. That breakup is often more like a breakthrough
4. Never settle for less than you deserve https://t.co/kuIxm7HXEN
— Gabby (@gabbynferg) December 3, 2024
7.
That anxiety is not a life sentence.
You can completely shift your entire reality and how you react to things by changing your thought pattern.
Once you manage that, you own the world. https://t.co/s3qW5mhLe6
— Nouran Samer (@Nouran_S) December 3, 2024
8.
No matter how much I hate my job, I’m blessed to have it bc the ones who quit/got fired are struggling and begging to get this job back. So I need to hold on a bit longer. https://t.co/9sn0PfBN7m
— Aether “Floppingway” Wallace (@SavageHyuRa) December 4, 2024
9.
— yo⁷ 요섭 (@yosub) December 3, 2024
10.
Their actions are never about you
— ⚜️Sasha La Musa⚜️ (@SashaIsGoddess) December 3, 2024
11.
Having friends does wonders for your mental health. And that healing can be quite a turbulent process.
— James H. Baxter (@HaphaxJames) December 3, 2024
12.
do it from love, not for love. https://t.co/5q6yBTjj8b
— (@yungmedusa) December 3, 2024