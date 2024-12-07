The mystery of the 14th picture in this Rightmove house for sale got the entire internet scratching its head

Pics rightmove

Apparently some people look at Rightmove because they actually want to move home, but surely most people just do it for a hobby, right?

And this particular house for sale got Twitter buzzing because of the mysterious 14th room, as blighted by @MysteriosoX.

And just in case that’s tricky to see, here it is.

Spotted it yet?

And it turned the entire internet – well, we exaggerate slightly, into amateur detectives.

The doors open up to reveal two way mirrors that form the wardrobe doors in picture 16.

The two armchairs facing the three doors are placed there for viewing purposes.

I'm now going back to the site photos to play 'spot the hidden camera'… — .Dear Aunty (@dearaunty) December 5, 2024

I also have a further question… pic.twitter.com/2A0z9ricoK — Aguirre Wrath of Dog (@Aguirre115622) December 5, 2024

"Behind one of these doors is your route to freedom. Behind two of them are XL bullies. Choose wisely." — Rowan Allport (@DrRowanAllport) December 5, 2024

They just really like playing out the Monty Hall problem in their garage. — AB (@botzarelli) December 5, 2024

I think the reason is that you can buy these internal doors for nothing (they're almost cardboard) – way cheaper than actual MDF cupboard doors. We did this on some storage we had put in a few years ago – when you use two together you can't tell … on their own they look like,… — Gavin Griffiths (@Gav_Griffiths) December 5, 2024

What a cheerful and not-at-all cold place to sit and watch the tiny TV and 3 cupboards. pic.twitter.com/12fE7eVvcc — L (@MsLMG79) December 5, 2024

They got inquisitive and followed the photographer round the house. pic.twitter.com/NiBIDOi2uk — Emlyn Jones (@emlyn_jones) December 5, 2024

I love listings like this, normal, normal, what on earth is that for? I thought maybe individual TVs but there's one in the corner. Not that they're watching, to bust waiting to see what emerges. — Tim CB (@balmer_tim) December 5, 2024

Seems a potentially useful garage was converted into whatever that is. Plus using full sized doors for cupboards. pic.twitter.com/K9lAepWZ50 — Tommy (@NYCFirm) December 5, 2024

I love these. You think you know what’s coming but it isn’t that. https://t.co/EBkh9SGXYz — ️ Na₂Ca(CO₃)₂•5H₂O (@Gaylussite) December 5, 2024

Whoever designed the triple cupboard. What a ledge! pic.twitter.com/Om89WqSdwR — Mart Zed (@10YearsAsleep) December 5, 2024

Source Rightmove @MysteriosoX