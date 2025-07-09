Has there ever been a flash mob quite as important for body positivity as this one?

Entertainment dance

If you didn’t see American Idol star and singer-songriter Jax Miskanic – @jaxwritessongs – on the show that made her name, you may recognise her from the time she went viral for pranking her parents with a very funny custom-written song.

Another of her projects had an important and very serious message, but was still entertaining and well crafted.

CW: eating disorders and body dysmorphia.

She added –

When I talked to the choreographer, I requested EVERY body type (including underrepresented males.) We all go through it. The message is diversity. The issue with toxic commercial body standards is not JUST the lack of plus-sized representation…It’s that ONE body is highlighted as the “right” body.

A 2022 documentary series about Victoria’s Secret – ‘Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons’ – revealed corporate misogyny and suggestions of worker exploitation, as well as highlighting the close and highly problematic friendship between former CEO Les Wexner and Jeffrey Epstein.

Featured wheelchair dancer Kaylee Bays posted this reaction.

Jax, thank you for giving dancers like me a place in this industry and this world.

The song and its performance really spoke to people.

“I wish someone told me thighs of thunder meant normal human thighs” hits me hard!! Sing it, girl!! Love this.

Whitney Murphy

I’m disabled and absolutely bawled when the beauty in a wheelchair came down the runway 😭😭😭 Love everything about this 🥰 thank you.

Dini

Keep changing the conversation sister! This is exactly what my younger self needed to hear! Keep it up!

Sarah Crutchfield

THIS IS SO EPIC 😍👏❤️🌟

SharpeFamilySingers

This is a major accomplishment. Musically, lyrically, morally, and cinematically, it is a huge triumph. I got teary.

tw3234

Wow. Instant classic.

There I Ruined It

Jax’s courageous honesty might be the very thing that helps other young people growing up with the same painful issues.

As a single father of two beautiful daughters,thank you for putting this out there.

Arthur Cardenas550

Here’s to body positivity.

