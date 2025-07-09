25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week

Social Media Bluesky

Welcome back to our weekly round-up of the stuff that made us stop, look, and laugh on Bluesky this week. It’s a mixed bag of topics and styles, so there should be something there for most people to enjoy.

If you like something, show it a bit of Bluesky love.

1.

Mark my words, there's going to be a book deal by the end of the year given to one of those Omaze house winners who found out the house they won didn't have planning permission. Olivia Colman and Martin Freeman to star in the dramatisation. — Simon Pegg (@simonpegg.bsky.social) July 7, 2025 at 9:57 AM

2.

Just searched something about the Commodore 64 on YouTube and was immediately served an advert for a retirement home in Gloucester. — Ray Newman (@raynewman.bsky.social) July 6, 2025 at 7:51 PM

3.

Earlier this week I considered being that guy and speaking to my son's school about some of the stuff he's being taught; namely the existence of feminist spiders. Glad I didn't, as long story short, he can't pronounce the word venomous properly. — fesshole (@fesshole.bsky.social) July 6, 2025 at 3:20 PM

4.

I wear cute outfits because I want to look good in case I become a ghost and I keep my house clean so it looks decent when they show it on Dateline — mean things I say to myself (@meantomyself.bsky.social) July 6, 2025 at 4:40 PM

5.

Wait you’re telling me that Brussels Sprouts LITERALLY tasted awful when I was a kid and I didn’t just magically start liking them as an adult????? [image or embed] — Kory Bing (@korybing.bsky.social) July 7, 2025 at 3:48 AM

6.

7.

8.

Man in the otherwise entirely empty gym has chosen to use the treadmill directly beside mine. Guess we're racing then? Hope you brought your big traumas because I'm running from my past. — Steven (with a PH) (@sjksalisbury.bsky.social) July 6, 2025 at 7:24 AM

9.

I’m petrified about today’s science news. Genetically modifying crabs to have cheetah genes? This could go sideways fast. — Kieron Gillen (@kierongillen.bsky.social) July 8, 2025 at 10:45 AM

10.

Looking at the latest available list of most popular baby names, very satisfying to see that in Wales exactly the same number of boys were given the name Reggie and Ronnie. Hope they were all twins. — Charlotte Lydia Riley (@lottelydia.bsky.social) July 8, 2025 at 10:11 AM

11.

12.