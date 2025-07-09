People shared the big-selling products whose popularity leaves them utterly baffled – 17 top tier mysteries

Round Ups Ask Reddit

To the world of Reddit now, and a question posed by WonderfulParticular1 about big-selling products which leave people utterly baffled.

Or, as they put it in their especially straight talking manner over on r/AskReddit:

‘What product doesn’t work at all but people keep believing it does and keep buying it?’

And these 17 presumably do work for the people who are buying them (or why would they buy them?). But not, it would appear, for the people who suggested them.

‘Those weight loss/flat tummy teas. They’re just glorified laxatives.’

-Silent-Zebra

‘Anything that says it cures tinnitus and is insanely expensive. There is no fucking cure. Assholes preying on desperation.’

-IndependentRooster11

‘The foot pads that take toxins out of your body while you sleep. Turns out moisture of any kind turns it black and gross looking. Sure people still use them.’

-calmLikaB0mb

‘Any detox product.

‘Guess what, your liver does that for free and better.’

-GaviJaMain

‘In the UK it baffles me that people pay £4 for brand-name ibuprofen when you can buy generic for 29p.

‘Same drug, same dose, same outcome.’

-juicy_steve

‘All those homeopathic type products like crystals, anti-fluoride water, etc. ‘

-Nearby-Cockroach3251

‘Anything Gwyneth Paltrow sells.’

-Darth_Eejit

‘Flushable wipes.

‘Wet wipes need to hold up while wet. The only tool your pipes have to move things along is wetness.

‘I worked for the purchasing department of a hospital. After having our pipes clogged, we hunted around for a vendor that sold flushable wipes. Eventually we found one that promised theirs were flushable. It even said so on the box!

‘Spoiler: They weren’t. Our pipes clogged again, and the vendor dodged all our phone calls.’

-Dovaldo83

‘QVC products that claim to burn belly fat through vibration, heat, etc… ‘

-Powerful_Entrance_27