Keir Starmer’s magnificent pre-emptive takedown of Nigel Farage at PMQs was a masterclass in comic timing

John Plunkett. Updated July 9th, 2025

We’ve featured a fair few funny takedowns from PMQs over the years, but we can’t remember one quite so good as this one.

It’s Keir Starmer managing a brutal takedown of Nigel Farage before the Reform UK party leader had even stood up to ask his question.

Credit was divided between speaker Lindsay Hoyle for choosing Farage as the next questioner (probably) or Starmer himself if he knew what was coming next (maybe).

Great work, everyone.

And it didn’t get much better for Farage …

Better luck next time.

Source @joe_co_uk H/T @mrdavemacleod