Keir Starmer’s magnificent pre-emptive takedown of Nigel Farage at PMQs was a masterclass in comic timing

We’ve featured a fair few funny takedowns from PMQs over the years, but we can’t remember one quite so good as this one.

It’s Keir Starmer managing a brutal takedown of Nigel Farage before the Reform UK party leader had even stood up to ask his question.

Credit was divided between speaker Lindsay Hoyle for choosing Farage as the next questioner (probably) or Starmer himself if he knew what was coming next (maybe).

MPs openly mock Nigel Farage after he’s called at PMQs when Keir Starmer mentions “fraudsters, grifters and con artists”. pic.twitter.com/U6eMUHr3mA — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) July 9, 2025

Great work, everyone.

“I can confirm the commissioner is now investigating fraud involving bounce back and business support loans and we will continue to go after the fraudsters, the grifters and the con artists, no matter who they are or where we find them,” says Keir Starmer. Nigel Farage stands up — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) July 9, 2025

perfect comedy timing from the Speaker at #PMQs calling Nigel Farage after Starmer promises to go after “the fraudsters, the grifters, the con artists no matter who they are” pic.twitter.com/z2wnQopUne — dave ❄️ (@mrdavemacleod) July 9, 2025

And it didn’t get much better for Farage …

@Keir_Starmer: Nigel Farage “has no interest in fixing the problem because he wants to milk and exploit it.” Reform will not fix this country, it wants to destroy it. ⚠️❗ pic.twitter.com/uOtktn3wU4 — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) July 9, 2025

Better luck next time.

