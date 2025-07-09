Kristi Noem thanked God for not killing more people in the Texas floods – 19 flabbergasted and totally on-point responses

Politics kristi noem news Texas

Another one of Donald Trump’s made-for-TV cronies, notorious puppy killer Kristi Noem, is back in the news for all the wrong reasons again.

Noem stoked quite the reaction on Twitter when the staunch conservative who is currently play acting as the U.S. Department of Homeland Security credited divine intervention for saving lives during the horrific flooding in Texas.

Kristi Noem on Texas floods: “I’m extremely grateful for God’s hand in that whole situation, because hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of people were saved.” pic.twitter.com/aSos4mpO36 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 8, 2025

As you can imagine, the internet did not take kindly to the statements and flocked to Twitter to voice their displeasure with her tone deaf comments. Here are the most astute takes.

This narrative could undermine public attention to investment in disaster-resistant infrastructure in the long run, leading to a cycle of “disaster-pray-recovery-disaster again.” — Noraa (@Wendylou37) July 9, 2025

“Grateful for God’s hand”? Seriously? Sometimes I feel like I’m born into the middle ages while knowledge, reasoning and science were being suppressed. — CalmCanuck (@colinabwallace) July 8, 2025

This whole administration use word “God” so often, that they basically take out their own responsibility for any situation or action that happened in this country.

Morons! — SensibleCynic (@SensibleCynic1) July 8, 2025

What about the children and counselors he drowned at that Christian summer camp? — Ken Jones (@SkepticKen) July 8, 2025

using faith to cover up your planning inadequacy and lack of a good disaster response is quite lame. i guess god also wanted to kill a few hundred people including children? why have government at all, including you. let’s have “god” just do everything, right? — nohbhodi.eth (@nohbhodi) July 9, 2025

Barbie Noem is back with her pageant smile and empty platitudes, crediting divine intervention while ignoring the policies and infrastructure failures that put people at risk in the first place. “Hundreds were saved” — yeah, thanks to first responders and locals, not magical… — Charles Perreira (@CharlesPerreir7) July 8, 2025

so is she saying that the kids and adults who perished weren’t worth God’s protection? — MajorHighTide (@BeauChandler12) July 8, 2025

WTF is Noem talking about?

It’s a grotesque distortion of reality, a cynical manipulation of faith to justify incompetence, greed, and authoritarianism. — Siegien (@margaretsiegien) July 8, 2025

9.