US donald trump Pete hegseth Ukraine

This extraordinary clip of Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth trying to find someone – anyone! – who knows what the hell is going on is an incredible watch

Saul Hutson. Updated July 9th, 2025

If you’ve ever worked an office job you know there’s nothing worse than zoning out during a boring meeting only to be called upon to answer what appears to be a pressing question. The problem: you have no idea what they were just talking about. And the whole room is now staring at you expectantly.

Now imagine you run a country and you’ve brought along a bunch of bozos to do your job for you while you golf. And the whole world is looking at you. And the future of another country is at stake. Well, you don’t have to imagine that scenario. Just watch the video.

Hopefully you are laughing to keep from crying. If not, check out some of these on-point responses that put it all in perspective. They might help cheer you up.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Article Pages: 1 2