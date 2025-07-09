This extraordinary clip of Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth trying to find someone – anyone! – who knows what the hell is going on is an incredible watch

US donald trump Pete hegseth Ukraine

If you’ve ever worked an office job you know there’s nothing worse than zoning out during a boring meeting only to be called upon to answer what appears to be a pressing question. The problem: you have no idea what they were just talking about. And the whole room is now staring at you expectantly.

Now imagine you run a country and you’ve brought along a bunch of bozos to do your job for you while you golf. And the whole world is looking at you. And the future of another country is at stake. Well, you don’t have to imagine that scenario. Just watch the video.

BREAKING: In an insane moment, a reporter asks Trump about Russia’s illegal use of toxic chemicals on Ukraine, then Trump asks Hegseth, who says “John might know,” deflecting to John Ratcliffe to tell Trump what his own policy is. America is so cooked.pic.twitter.com/qQPm2mWAYn — Really American (@ReallyAmerican1) July 8, 2025

Hopefully you are laughing to keep from crying. If not, check out some of these on-point responses that put it all in perspective. They might help cheer you up.

Beyond parody. The former reality TV star cosplaying as president asks the former Fox weekend host cosplaying as defense secretary for help in answering a question, and then they both throw it over to the former small town mayor cosplaying as CIA chief who BS-es as much as he can https://t.co/QTDAR3G0Ib — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) July 9, 2025

These are lives at stake and they are treating this like a standard meeting in corporate America. — Andrew Neuberger (@theberger87) July 8, 2025

Every morning we wake up for at least the next three and a half years, Americans should look at each other and marvel that we aren’t all dead. https://t.co/xTQhSqOOV6 — Joe Rossi (@JoeLATrib) July 8, 2025

You can boil down what John said to “This is news to us.” — Ellis D. Trails (@TrailsEllisD) July 8, 2025

Are there any snippets you could take from this meeting that WOULDN’T look like a parody skit from a sit com? — Jietzsche (@Jietzsche) July 8, 2025

The President doesn’t know.

The Sec. of Defense doesn’t know. John doesn’t know. — Julie (@juliejpl) July 8, 2025

Hegseth might as well have whispered, “I’m not really qualified to do this sh**.” — Anthony M. Hopper (@elander777) July 8, 2025

Does Trump ever know ANYTHING? Obviously, he’s either not receiving daily briefings or he’s in mental decline. — Dede Watson (@Dede_Watson) July 8, 2025

