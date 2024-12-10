Donald Trump has launched his own fragrance (not like that) called Fight, Fight, Fight – 16 one-star reviews

US donald trump

We regret to inform you that Donald Trump is at it again. Because Trump has been at so many things, we’ll be more specific. He’s launched yet another overpriced, self-promotional grifting bit of merchandise, and this time it’s cologne.

This is a real story: President-Elect Donald Trump unveiled a new line of fragrances under the brand name "Trump Perfumes & Colognes" in a post on Truth Social Saturday. The collection, named “Fight, Fight, Fight,” is designed to embody the spirit of victory and is also what… — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) December 7, 2024

Of course, there’s a video. There’s always a video.

Donald Trump has launched a new fragrance line named “Fight Fight Fight,” available at $199 a pop What do you think it smells like? pic.twitter.com/mZwpSt7vW7 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) December 7, 2024

Presumably, the proceeds will go to the family of the man who was killed on the day that Trump’s ear was slightly nicked. What, no? Colour us shocked beyond measure.

The internet wasn’t impressed.

1.

Grifter in chief https://t.co/1EmfFWRAHP — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) December 7, 2024

2.

3.

We're going to take away your Social Security and Healthcare but with what little you have buy my cologne and make me richer. — Tishygirl (@Tishy634249) December 7, 2024

4.

Donald Trump launching a fragrance line called 'Fight, Fight, Fight' is peak 2024. Nothing says 'spirit of victory' like a cologne that smells like spray tan, discount cocaine, Big Macs, Diet Coke, and legal fees. pic.twitter.com/1piPSq152g — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) December 7, 2024

5.

A missed opportunity to call Trump's men's fragrance the Elon Musk pic.twitter.com/Emgkur3BsC — Farnad Darnell, PhD (@DocDarnell) December 7, 2024

6.

Trump colognes… guaranteed to neutralize even Trump size diaper odours. pic.twitter.com/D5cQUgoPZL — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) December 7, 2024

7.

I had enough Trump Fragrances when I was married, thank you pic.twitter.com/pAACg1HGYp — SHARN (@DoctorWarmflash) December 7, 2024

8.

The White House is becoming a snake oil sales site! https://t.co/Z2Amh1I82f — Barbara Muchow (@bfm4440) December 7, 2024

9.

A heady blend of stinky cheese and cat's pee. https://t.co/uASmkroL7R — Louis (@kingof__fools) December 7, 2024

10.

11.

Trump has zero illusions about the intelligence of his supporters. He knows they're suckers. Yet Dems think better messaging about YIMBY is going to help them. https://t.co/n5iFhSIY07 — Walrus in a Top Hat (@Red_Roscoe) December 7, 2024

12.

Jimmy Carter was forced to sell his peanut farm and Hunter Biden was investigated for having a job. https://t.co/ewr6EhrZWc — ℕ ℝ (@yourlittldogtwo) December 7, 2024

13.

This is a reminder that Trump isn’t a real dictator like Putin or Assad. He just plays one on tv. At some point his reality tv show will get cancelled. https://t.co/lKysRmt5n1 — Bill Christeson (@BillChristeson) December 7, 2024

14.

15.

Still flogging tacky merch. Shouldn’t he be busy with more pressing matters? https://t.co/VJsy06PVGS — Matthew Fraser (@frasermatthew) December 7, 2024

16.

Thomas Jefferson’s fragrances were only $.39. https://t.co/6ER7w4xnke — Ron Shillman (@shillman1) December 7, 2024

In case anyone was in any doubt that this is a truly classless man, he then shared an updated promotion for the overpriced tat – using Dr. Jill Biden‘s greeting to him at the rededication ceremony in Notre Dame.

Joe Biden welcomed this guy to the White House. Trump responds with a gross diss on Jill. pic.twitter.com/QCfYJxs1sZ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 9, 2024

We can’t argue with this.

It's going to be 4 years of I can't believe what a POS he is — Sandi Bachom (@sandibachom) December 9, 2024

