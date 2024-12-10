US donald trump

Donald Trump has launched his own fragrance (not like that) called Fight, Fight, Fight – 16 one-star reviews

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 10th, 2024

We regret to inform you that Donald Trump is at it again. Because Trump has been at so many things, we’ll be more specific. He’s launched yet another overpriced, self-promotional grifting bit of merchandise, and this time it’s cologne.

Of course, there’s a video. There’s always a video.

Presumably, the proceeds will go to the family of the man who was killed on the day that Trump’s ear was slightly nicked. What, no? Colour us shocked beyond measure.

The internet wasn’t impressed.

In case anyone was in any doubt that this is a truly classless man, he then shared an updated promotion for the overpriced tat – using Dr. Jill Biden‘s greeting to him at the rededication ceremony in Notre Dame.

We can’t argue with this.

