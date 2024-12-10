Entertainment american football next-level skills
The Minnesota Vikings nailed the ‘White Chicks’ dance for their latest celebration – and it got the Marlon Wayans seal of approval
NFL team Minnesota Vikings are very well-known for their creative celebrations.
Only this year, Vikings star Cam Bynum went wildly viral when he did this.
GOLD MEDAL GAME WINNER pic.twitter.com/IaV4nvdGVd
— Camryn Bynum (@Cambeezy_) November 11, 2024
Cam was instrumental in Sunday’s celebration, along with safety (effectively a centre-mid) Josh Metellus, when the team beat the Atlanta Falcons 42-21.
Watch how it played out.
Incredible. 10/10, no notes @Vikings #SKOL pic.twitter.com/MFtJE9MkdJ
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 8, 2024
The dance from the Wayans Brothers film White Chicks was, itself, copied from a Hip-Hop act called Kid ‘n Play – but either way – the Vikings nailed it.
1.
Dancing with the stars on line 1 pic.twitter.com/0kzhPsbi20
— Holden Sykora (@HoldenPSykora) December 8, 2024
2.
From the team that brought you the “Raygun” touchdown celebration I present to you the “White Chicks” celebration dance…too good these guys https://t.co/PL23cMBUw1
— Ben Cameron (@AussieBenC) December 8, 2024
3.
With four to play, the 2024 Vikings defense has put together the greatest collection of choreographed cellys in NFL history. Is it even close? And Cam Bynum has been involved in all of em—#24 is the Bob Fosse of on field NFL celebrations. https://t.co/wDcuqyrzzu
— Steve Marsh (@stephenhero) December 8, 2024
4.
Vikings should win the Super Bowl for their celebrations alone https://t.co/TbjiRkRF25
— ✨Gráinne Gallogly✨ (@GrainneGx) December 8, 2024
5.
"white chicks dance" https://t.co/F03QgTYObw pic.twitter.com/LchAfbHB38
— roll, with information advantage (@unreservist) December 9, 2024
6.
Football players are big ass kids and I love it lmao https://t.co/HNMrGIC5i1
— The VirGOAT (@TheBrown_Skin) December 9, 2024
7.
Omg celly of the year! https://t.co/6Pl14aTQYw
— Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) December 8, 2024
8.
This is fantastic and I won't be told otherwise https://t.co/JgqLeoh0kS
— Nick (@TheNickLuzzi) December 8, 2024
9.
where athleticism meets awkward choreography, showcasing a peculiar blend of spontaneous creativity and rehearsed finesse. in this essay, I will… https://t.co/XkS0BWbUci
— Steph Mulholland (@preworkoutxpert) December 9, 2024
Jarrod Thurman wanted to hear from the experts.
I wanna see a comment from the Wayans brothers on this https://t.co/GdNfsBTUbZ
— Jarrod Thurman (@jarrod_thurman) December 8, 2024
As if by magic, Marlon Wayans posted this comment on his Instagram account.
“My bro-in-law is a die hard @dodgers @lakers and @vikings fan is up in heaven TROLLING me right now! Not the white chicks dance damn Greg i know this is you.”
Go, Vikings!
READ MORE
This unexpected entertainment at an American football game really kicked off
Source Fox Sports Image Screengrab