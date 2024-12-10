Entertainment american football next-level skills

The Minnesota Vikings nailed the ‘White Chicks’ dance for their latest celebration – and it got the Marlon Wayans seal of approval

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 10th, 2024

NFL team Minnesota Vikings are very well-known for their creative celebrations.

Only this year, Vikings star Cam Bynum went wildly viral when he did this.

Cam was instrumental in Sunday’s celebration, along with safety (effectively a centre-mid) Josh Metellus, when the team beat the Atlanta Falcons 42-21.

Watch how it played out.

The dance from the Wayans Brothers film White Chicks was, itself, copied from a Hip-Hop act called Kid ‘n Play – but either way – the Vikings nailed it.

Jarrod Thurman wanted to hear from the experts.

As if by magic, Marlon Wayans posted this comment on his Instagram account.

“My bro-in-law is a die hard @dodgers @lakers and @vikings fan is up in heaven TROLLING me right now! Not the white chicks dance damn Greg i know this is you.”

Go, Vikings!

