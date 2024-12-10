The Minnesota Vikings nailed the ‘White Chicks’ dance for their latest celebration – and it got the Marlon Wayans seal of approval

Entertainment american football next-level skills

NFL team Minnesota Vikings are very well-known for their creative celebrations.

Only this year, Vikings star Cam Bynum went wildly viral when he did this.

GOLD MEDAL GAME WINNER pic.twitter.com/IaV4nvdGVd — Camryn Bynum (@Cambeezy_) November 11, 2024

Cam was instrumental in Sunday’s celebration, along with safety (effectively a centre-mid) Josh Metellus, when the team beat the Atlanta Falcons 42-21.

Watch how it played out.

The dance from the Wayans Brothers film White Chicks was, itself, copied from a Hip-Hop act called Kid ‘n Play – but either way – the Vikings nailed it.

1.

Dancing with the stars on line 1 pic.twitter.com/0kzhPsbi20 — Holden Sykora (@HoldenPSykora) December 8, 2024

2.

From the team that brought you the “Raygun” touchdown celebration I present to you the “White Chicks” celebration dance…too good these guys https://t.co/PL23cMBUw1 — Ben Cameron (@AussieBenC) December 8, 2024

3.

With four to play, the 2024 Vikings defense has put together the greatest collection of choreographed cellys in NFL history. Is it even close? And Cam Bynum has been involved in all of em—#24 is the Bob Fosse of on field NFL celebrations. https://t.co/wDcuqyrzzu — Steve Marsh (@stephenhero) December 8, 2024

4.

Vikings should win the Super Bowl for their celebrations alone https://t.co/TbjiRkRF25 — ✨Gráinne Gallogly✨ (@GrainneGx) December 8, 2024

5.

6.

Football players are big ass kids and I love it lmao https://t.co/HNMrGIC5i1 — The VirGOAT (@TheBrown_Skin) December 9, 2024

7.

Omg celly of the year! https://t.co/6Pl14aTQYw — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) December 8, 2024

8.

This is fantastic and I won't be told otherwise https://t.co/JgqLeoh0kS — Nick (@TheNickLuzzi) December 8, 2024

9.

where athleticism meets awkward choreography, showcasing a peculiar blend of spontaneous creativity and rehearsed finesse. in this essay, I will… https://t.co/XkS0BWbUci — Steph Mulholland (@preworkoutxpert) December 9, 2024

Jarrod Thurman wanted to hear from the experts.

I wanna see a comment from the Wayans brothers on this https://t.co/GdNfsBTUbZ — Jarrod Thurman (@jarrod_thurman) December 8, 2024

As if by magic, Marlon Wayans posted this comment on his Instagram account.

“My bro-in-law is a die hard @dodgers @lakers and @vikings fan is up in heaven TROLLING me right now! Not the white chicks dance damn Greg i know this is you.”

Go, Vikings!

