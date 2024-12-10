This nail gun guy went the extra mile to avoid disrupting the band next door and it’s brilliantly well done

Videos music

Here’s a minute or so to take your mind off everything else going on in the world right now, a workman who went the extra mile to avoid disrupting the orchestra next door.

And it’s brilliantly well done.

Bravo, maestro!

‘Honestly, super considerate of him. It probably broke up some monotony for him as well.’

benbobbins ‘That’s what I was thinking. How much of this was actual consideration and how much of it was him just having fun. You are doing some boring construction job and suddenly you get to be part of the band. Yay!’

Idoodlestickfigures ‘That guy nailed it.’

MrRocket81 ‘Professionals have standards.’

chinchenping ‘Is nail gun an instrument?’

fmintar1 ‘My back hurts when watching but he‘s got the beat.’

Particular-Bat-5904

Source Reddit u/BoB_cmXi