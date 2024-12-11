25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week

Social Media Bluesky

We’re halfway through the week. The weather’s been terrible, the news mostly worse, and there are only two weeks left until Christmas, which sounds like a threat if you haven’t got much preparation done, or if you don’t celebrate but you’ll be covering for colleagues who do.

This is as good a time as any to have a break and read some funny stuff, courtesy of Bluesky.

1.

The Hadron Collider folks sure are quiet these days. Probably tore a hole into another dimension and dipped. — Dak Harding (@dakharding.bsky.social) December 7, 2024 at 7:18 PM

2.

My key takeaway from Ghostbusters was that — once you're dead — your Miranda rights don't count for shit. — Frank Ray Whitehouse (He/Him) (@wheeltod.bsky.social) December 8, 2024 at 7:01 PM

3.

[first day of christmas] ME: cool, a partridge. one bird is enough, i don’t need more [second day of christmas] ME: oh no — futuredad‍♂️ (@lacroixboi.dadguy.online) December 7, 2024 at 6:05 PM

4.

5.

[putting the wrong type of shampoo on my enemy’s voodoo doll] enjoy a dry scalp you son of a bitch — Andrew Chamings (@andrewchamings.bsky.social) December 10, 2024 at 3:37 AM

6.

7.

8.

the worst thing about babies is how little they appreciate all the sleep they get — shauna (@goldengateblond.bsky.social) December 10, 2024 at 6:03 PM

9.

10.

Finally confronted my conservative parents with everything i know about the adoption, they were shocked, but as soon as i find a family to take them it's a done deal. — inkedupandsonic (@sonictyrant.bsky.social) December 10, 2024 at 4:04 PM

11.

Sorry I put aviator sunglasses on the baby Jesus in your nativity scene and started singing “Highway to the manger zone.” — The Volatile Mermaid (@ohnoshetwitnt.bsky.social) December 10, 2024 at 1:24 PM

12.