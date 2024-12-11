Weird World funny wtf

18 of the funniest and most eye-opening exhibits from ‘Awful Taste but Great Execution’ on Twitter

John Plunkett. Updated December 11th, 2024

Over on Twitter there’s a rather fabulous account devoted to ‘awful taste but great execution’ which, as the name suggests, showcases the terrible ideas which people have had, but brought to life in magnificent fashion.

It’s a very funny and occasionally jaw-dropping read – follow @AwfulButGreat here! – but before you do that enjoy these 18 examples which surely capture it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2