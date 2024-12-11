Another day, another bigoted ‘alpha male’ being entertainingly trashed by internet replies
It’s a given that anyone who describes themselves as an ‘alpha male’ is undoubtedly going to be nothing more than a pathetic, attention seeking knobhead.
Here’s a recent example of a self-confessed ‘alpha’ on Twitter, Octavius Rex, who makes some rather bizarre arguments as to why he is the ‘lefts greatest fear’. It’s astonishing stuff…
Luckily, there are still enough right-minded people left on Twitter who were able to entertainingly demolish his crazed ‘argument’.
1.
You’re not the lefts greatest fear. You’re the butt of their jokes. You’re a stereotype. A fake Alpha moron. Thanks for proving their point.
— MOSA (@mosaisms) November 29, 2024
2.
Shhhh…
You’re not supposed to announce to X you have a teeny peeny.
— Tina Webb (@LaundryPrncss) November 28, 2024
3.
You could have saved yourself all that typing and just gone with ‘I am a massive twat’.
— Kevin (@yorkiepud76) November 28, 2024
4.
"I am 6’4”" online means you're 5'7"
— Jonathan42069 (@jonathan4206979) November 28, 2024
5.
The surest sign someone isn't an alpha male is they have to tell you they're an alpha.
— Chairman Netero (@BKadesWorld) November 28, 2024
6.
Yes I’m terrified of people with Costco memberships, it’s true.
— KЯISTINA (Parody-ish) (@veyelet_XVII) November 28, 2024
7.
“I am the lefts greatest fear” pic.twitter.com/WXywkjM7A9
— Halfrsed (@chunderfunk) November 29, 2024
8.
Sounds like the pub bore. Red flags everywhere
Bet you, he is one of those guys that people avoid. I know I would. https://t.co/jyjASxAHkI
— Jinty (@JanetThoms45498) November 28, 2024
9.
I sleep in a big bed with my wife
— Enough Of That Now (@AndyGilder) November 28, 2024
10.
You are the type that people give a body swerve. You sound like a boring cretin
— Jinty (@JanetThoms45498) November 28, 2024
11.
Anybody with any sense of decency would be embarrassed to even stand near you. You are ignorant and a foolish child.
— Lady o' the Hill (@IMoanalotHutchy) November 29, 2024
12.
It’s the boat I feel sorry for.
— Paul Sharp (@Petersbrooking) November 28, 2024
Image Freepik