Another day, another bigoted ‘alpha male’ being entertainingly trashed by internet replies

Social Media Alpha males x

It’s a given that anyone who describes themselves as an ‘alpha male’ is undoubtedly going to be nothing more than a pathetic, attention seeking knobhead.

Here’s a recent example of a self-confessed ‘alpha’ on Twitter, Octavius Rex, who makes some rather bizarre arguments as to why he is the ‘lefts greatest fear’. It’s astonishing stuff…

Luckily, there are still enough right-minded people left on Twitter who were able to entertainingly demolish his crazed ‘argument’.

1.

You’re not the lefts greatest fear. You’re the butt of their jokes. You’re a stereotype. A fake Alpha moron. Thanks for proving their point. — MOSA (@mosaisms) November 29, 2024

2.

Shhhh…

You’re not supposed to announce to X you have a teeny peeny. — Tina Webb (@LaundryPrncss) November 28, 2024

3.

You could have saved yourself all that typing and just gone with ‘I am a massive twat’. — Kevin (@yorkiepud76) November 28, 2024

4.

"I am 6’4”" online means you're 5'7" — Jonathan42069 (@jonathan4206979) November 28, 2024

5.

The surest sign someone isn't an alpha male is they have to tell you they're an alpha. — Chairman Netero (@BKadesWorld) November 28, 2024

6.

Yes I’m terrified of people with Costco memberships, it’s true. — KЯISTINA (Parody-ish) (@veyelet_XVII) November 28, 2024

7.

“I am the lefts greatest fear” pic.twitter.com/WXywkjM7A9 — Halfrsed (@chunderfunk) November 29, 2024

8.

Sounds like the pub bore. Red flags everywhere

Bet you, he is one of those guys that people avoid. I know I would. https://t.co/jyjASxAHkI — Jinty (@JanetThoms45498) November 28, 2024

9.

I sleep in a big bed with my wife — Enough Of That Now (@AndyGilder) November 28, 2024

10.

You are the type that people give a body swerve. You sound like a boring cretin — Jinty (@JanetThoms45498) November 28, 2024

11.

Anybody with any sense of decency would be embarrassed to even stand near you. You are ignorant and a foolish child. — Lady o' the Hill (@IMoanalotHutchy) November 29, 2024

12.

It’s the boat I feel sorry for. — Paul Sharp (@Petersbrooking) November 28, 2024

READ MORE

A bigoted culture warrior shared this hymn to the good old days ‘they stole from you’ and was reality checked into next year

Image Freepik