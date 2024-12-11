US donald trump

Trump’s nominates Don Jr.’s newly dumped ex, Kimberly Guilfoyle, to be the Ambassador to Greece – 18 facepalms

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 11th, 2024

It’s been all go for Trump devotee Kimberly Guilfoyle this week.

The former Fox News host, who was engaged to Donald Trump Jr. until very recently, may have lost a future husband, but she’s gained a job for which her only qualifications are that she stayed loyal to Trump Sr.

Today, I am very pleased to announce the appointment of Kimberly Guilfoyle as the United States Ambassador to Greece. For many years, Kimberly has been a close friend and ally. Her extensive experience and leadership in law, media, and politics along with her sharp intellect make her supremely qualified to represent the United States, and safeguard its interests abroad. Kimberly is perfectly suited to foster strong bilateral relations with Greece, advancing our interests on issues ranging from defense cooperation to trade and economic innovation. Congratulations Kimberly!

This was how she announced the news.

I’m honored to accept President Trump’s nomination to serve as the next Ambassador to Greece and I look forward to earning the support of the U.S. Senate. President Trump’s historic victory is bringing hope and optimism to the American people and to freedom-loving allies across the world. It was the democratic values born in Greece that helped shape the founding of America. And now, we have an opportunity to honor that history by bringing better days here at home and abroad. As ambassador, I look forward to delivering on the Trump agenda, supporting our Greek allies, and ushering in a new era of peace and prosperity.

In so many areas, a good rule of thumb is ‘If Russell Brand thinks it’s a good idea – it isn’t.’ This checks out.

Donald Trump has picked my friend @kimguilfoyle to serve as US ambassador to Greece. Congrats, Kimberly!

While the MAGA yes-men and women were thrilled – or pretending they were – more sensible people played Spot the Clown Show.

