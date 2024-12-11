Trump’s nominates Don Jr.’s newly dumped ex, Kimberly Guilfoyle, to be the Ambassador to Greece – 18 facepalms

US donald trump

It’s been all go for Trump devotee Kimberly Guilfoyle this week.

The former Fox News host, who was engaged to Donald Trump Jr. until very recently, may have lost a future husband, but she’s gained a job for which her only qualifications are that she stayed loyal to Trump Sr.

This was how she announced the news.

In so many areas, a good rule of thumb is ‘If Russell Brand thinks it’s a good idea – it isn’t.’ This checks out.

While the MAGA yes-men and women were thrilled – or pretending they were – more sensible people played Spot the Clown Show.

1.

Wait, wait, WAIT… Don Jr dumped Kimmy G. for another woman, and then his daddy made her… AMBASSADOR TO FUCKING GREECE!!????? — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) December 10, 2024

2.

Kim thrilled to be ambassador to Greece as that's pretty much her all-time favorite musical. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) December 11, 2024

3.

Everyone of these nominations is looking more and more like My Cousin Vinny. — Dianne Callahan (@DianneCallaha16) December 11, 2024

4.

We can’t have DEI but Kim Guilfoyle is Ambassador to Greece. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 11, 2024

5.

To be fair to Trump, I’d send this looney liability 5000 miles away too. https://t.co/QP2gLyQO97 — Four Seasons Total Landscaping (@TotalSeasons) December 11, 2024

6.

Don Jr and the ambassador to Greece pic.twitter.com/EOKd4Dpps4 — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) December 11, 2024

7.

The same day Don Jr. debuts his new girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle lands a new post in Greece. This is no coincidence. pic.twitter.com/JsIAb4o3zJ — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) December 11, 2024

8.

Giving the birthplace of democracy the middle finger… https://t.co/4pgagq3M5X — Alexandra Chalupa (@AlexandraChalup) December 11, 2024

9.