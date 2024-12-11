Trump’s nominates Don Jr.’s newly dumped ex, Kimberly Guilfoyle, to be the Ambassador to Greece – 18 facepalms
It’s been all go for Trump devotee Kimberly Guilfoyle this week.
The former Fox News host, who was engaged to Donald Trump Jr. until very recently, may have lost a future husband, but she’s gained a job for which her only qualifications are that she stayed loyal to Trump Sr.
This was how she announced the news.
In so many areas, a good rule of thumb is ‘If Russell Brand thinks it’s a good idea – it isn’t.’ This checks out.
While the MAGA yes-men and women were thrilled – or pretending they were – more sensible people played Spot the Clown Show.
1.
Wait, wait, WAIT… Don Jr dumped Kimmy G. for another woman, and then his daddy made her… AMBASSADOR TO FUCKING GREECE!!?????
— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) December 10, 2024
2.
Kim thrilled to be ambassador to Greece as that's pretty much her all-time favorite musical.
— John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) December 11, 2024
3.
Everyone of these nominations is looking more and more like My Cousin Vinny.
— Dianne Callahan (@DianneCallaha16) December 11, 2024
4.
We can’t have DEI but Kim Guilfoyle is Ambassador to Greece.
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 11, 2024
5.
To be fair to Trump, I’d send this looney liability 5000 miles away too. https://t.co/QP2gLyQO97
— Four Seasons Total Landscaping (@TotalSeasons) December 11, 2024
6.
Don Jr and the ambassador to Greece pic.twitter.com/EOKd4Dpps4
— Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) December 11, 2024
7.
The same day Don Jr. debuts his new girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle lands a new post in Greece. This is no coincidence. pic.twitter.com/JsIAb4o3zJ
— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) December 11, 2024
8.
Giving the birthplace of democracy the middle finger… https://t.co/4pgagq3M5X
— Alexandra Chalupa (@AlexandraChalup) December 11, 2024
9.
Good grief. https://t.co/p8RIdG9XSn
— Miffy (@miffythegamer) December 11, 2024