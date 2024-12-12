This American woman shared her most embarrassing moment since moving to the UK and it’s a proper treat

Life Americans Yorkshire Peach

You might already be familiar with the work of the fabulous @yorkshirepeach over on TikTok.

Lisa Dollan is an American, from Georgia, living in Yorkshire with her family and no-one nails British culture from an outsider’s perspective better that she does.

You can find her on TikTok over here but before you do that enjoy this latest missive to go viral on Twitter.

It’s her response to people asking her for ‘her most embarrassing moment as an American living in the UK’ and it’s a proper treat.

Ooof!

And just a few of the comments it prompted.

I was so disappointed when I turned up for the party. I threw my hairdryer in the neighbours’ bin. — Sir Frank Marcois (@frankmarcois) December 16, 2023

British slang is unrivalled and takes a life time to master. — Glassy (@Glassinho) December 17, 2023

During my first year in London, I invited the whole university department to a social gathering via email with a subject line “Drinks and Nipples”. In fairness, the event was well-attended. — Kippura (@kippura74) December 17, 2023

Seems she caused a bit of a hoo-ha. (if you know, you know) — Andy Makin (@andyindk) December 16, 2023

To conclude …

Follow @yorkshirepeach on TikTok here!

