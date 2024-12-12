‘Why DON’T you fear death?’ – 17 reasons people don’t fear the reaper

Round Ups Ask Reddit

As far as fears go, dying has surely got to be up there. Even if you have an idea of what comes after, it doesn’t seem like an appealing prospect.

However not everyone is losing sleep over the big sleep. In fact some people are curiously unbothered by the idea of dying. And these brave souls shared their reasoning by replying to this question set by Reddit user jeanluuc:

‘Why DON’T you fear death?’

Here are some of the more creative and philosophical answers which might give you a new perspective on the inevitable…

1.

‘Given the hand that I was dealt, I’ve lived a life that I am proud of. If I die tomorrow, I know I was a good person who did his best.’

-SomeGuyInSanJoseCa

2.

‘I only fear a long painful one. I don’t fear what happens after. It’s gotta be either nothingness or everythingness.’

-RevolutionaryCard512

3.

‘Because once you’re dead you don’t worry about being dead.’

-Organic-Leopard-9735

4.

‘Because I have no control over it and no reason to think it’s unpleasant.’

-Fleetwood_Mork

5.

‘“I do not fear death. I had been dead for billions and billions of years before I was born, and had not suffered the slightest inconvenience from it. – Mark Twain

‘I don’t know, this stuck with me since I saw it somewhere.’

-Hot_Bite

6.

‘I see death as rest. Life is exhausting, and at some point, we all deserve a break.’

-urfavGF_

7.

‘The seasons don’t fear the reaper, nor do the wind, the sun or the rain. We can be like they are.’

-SituationalRambo

8.

‘I was dead for billions of years. Didn’t bother me the first time.’

-Pelican34