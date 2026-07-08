23 funniest things people are saying about Count Binface as he becomes Nigel Farage’s number one contender in Clacton

Politics clacton count binface nigel farage

Nigel Farage’s decision to resign as Clacton MP – only to immediately announce that he will stand in the byelection to become … MP for Clacton – appears to be backfiring in spectacular fashion.

The Reform UK positioned it as some kind of battle between him and the establishment, in the hope that it would prove enough of a spectacle to distract people from all the sleaze allegations engulfing his party.

Except none of the other parties are playing ball, leaving it to Count Binface, veteran of numerous by-elections but none this high profile – to be his number one contender.

‘My job is to demonstrate that British democracy is wonderful and unique in the entire Cosmos’ Count Binface told #BBCBreakfast why he plans to stand against Nigel Farage in the Clacton by-election – triggered by the resignation of the Reform UK leader who then plans to re-fight… pic.twitter.com/3o3RNSrirk — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) July 8, 2026

But what about his manifesto we hear you say? No, not you Farage.

It’s Bin day pic.twitter.com/WND0uUkad8 — Dennis Noel Kavanagh (@Jebadoo2) July 8, 2026

And it prompted no end of joy on Twitter – finally, a good news day – and these people surely said it best.

1.

If Nigel Farage is brought down by a man with a bin on his head I might actually feel proud to be British again. — The Jase 🐶 🎸 🎥 (@jasemonkey) July 7, 2026

2.

Farage v Binface is the joke contest this stunt deserved. — David Henig 🇺🇦 (@DavidHenigUK) July 7, 2026

3.

I’ve never seen Britain more united 💚 pic.twitter.com/O7Qnac20ah — Harry Eccles (@Heccles94) July 7, 2026

4.

Count Binface is about to get an insane level of domestic, and international, attention in a random ass seaside town as he fights Nigel Farage. Simply a stunning display of our democracy. — Jake 🇬🇧 (@jakonian) July 7, 2026

5.

The people of Clacton’s voting options are a cartoonish characature who treats politics like a joke and Count Binface https://t.co/d2Twqp6NJe — Capt. Bryn!! 🎞 missing Rory🕰 🍉 (@BrynTheSilly) July 7, 2026

6.

If Count Binface ends Nigel Farage’s political career in this silly hissyfit unnecessary by-election it will be the single greatest moment in British politics https://t.co/KJSYbQtzq4 — Dennis Noel Kavanagh (@Jebadoo2) July 7, 2026

7.

The broadcast media are going to have to give equal time to Count Binface. — Catherine Philp (@scribblercat) July 7, 2026

8.

Good luck trying to convince people that the man with a bin on his head is the establishment and not the banker who owns five homes https://t.co/fKKlkFaXnn pic.twitter.com/P11jcHuGkF — Harry Eccles (@Heccles94) July 7, 2026

9.

10.

Count Binface becoming an MP really would be the most surreal possible ending to the story of Reform UK. — Nick Tyrone (@NicholasTyrone) July 7, 2026

11.

Nigel Farage and his colleagues are setting themselves up for a month of this. And they genuinely expect people to let them run the country. https://t.co/bVwyMqhR8t — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) July 8, 2026

12.