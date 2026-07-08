Politics clacton count binface nigel farage

23 funniest things people are saying about Count Binface as he becomes Nigel Farage’s number one contender in Clacton

John Plunkett. Updated July 8th, 2026

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Nigel Farage’s decision to resign as Clacton MP – only to immediately announce that he will stand in the byelection to become … MP for Clacton – appears to be backfiring in spectacular fashion.

The Reform UK positioned it as some kind of battle between him and the establishment, in the hope that it would prove enough of a spectacle to distract people from all the sleaze allegations engulfing his party.

Except none of the other parties are playing ball, leaving it to Count Binface, veteran of numerous by-elections but none this high profile – to be his number one contender.

But what about his manifesto we hear you say? No, not you Farage.

And it prompted no end of joy on Twitter – finally, a good news day – and these people surely said it best.

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