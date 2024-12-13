Twitter A.I. christians

A right-wing Christian’s yawnfest TV series idea was made so much worse by his cringeworthy A.I. image

Poke Staff. Updated December 13th, 2024

Fundamentalist Christian Ben Zeisloft is the editor of conservative news outlet, Republican Sentinel – which is great, because it means he isn’t in charge of programming on any TV network.

If he were, this is a taste of what he’d be commissioning.

@BenZeisloft We need a TV show made by Christians where every episode ends in the father leading his wife and children in family worship around the kitchen table. Ideally each episode would end with them singing a psalm that pertains to the situation they faced that day.

As if the concept weren’t bad enough, Zeisloft’s terrible A.I. rendering of the scene, shared back in 2023, added a bizarre twist to the whole idea – and tweeters were all over it.

The vibe checks out.

Source Ben Zeisloft Image Screengrab