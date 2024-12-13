Weird World covid GB News Tom Harwood

A GB News presenter trolled anyone who goes out in a mask and of all the comebacks this was the best (and definitely most NSFW)

Poke Staff. Updated December 13th, 2024

We don’t watch a lot (any) of GB News, and we might not be sticking our neck out to suggest you don’t either.

But occasionally we come across their presenters on Twitter, and they are full of all the empathy and sensitivity you’d expect.

Like presenter and deputy political editor Tom Harwood, for instance, who wasn’t exactly displaying awful lots of either when he said this about people who still wear a mask in public.

Ooh, hot take!

And it prompted lots of totally on-point replies …

But none was better – or more NSFW – than this one.

Mega oof. And how unfair to make assumptions about people based on what they do or how they look, eh?

