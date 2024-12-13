A GB News presenter trolled anyone who goes out in a mask and of all the comebacks this was the best (and definitely most NSFW)

Weird World covid GB News Tom Harwood

We don’t watch a lot (any) of GB News, and we might not be sticking our neck out to suggest you don’t either.

But occasionally we come across their presenters on Twitter, and they are full of all the empathy and sensitivity you’d expect.

Like presenter and deputy political editor Tom Harwood, for instance, who wasn’t exactly displaying awful lots of either when he said this about people who still wear a mask in public.

Ooh, hot take!

And it prompted lots of totally on-point replies …

If I see someone posting a message like this I just assume they are an arrogant twat with no care for others especially the clinically vulnerable — dave lawrence (@dave43law) December 12, 2024

Hi, @tomhfh, frontline NHS worker here If I see someone in a Covid mask these days I assume they have underlying health conditions which put them at a greater risk of becoming severely ill. pic.twitter.com/J4EuD4bXL3 — t/a Underscores Rn’t Us (@AndyPlumb4) December 12, 2024

Maybe they’re just vulnerable to various infections. You’re one childish twat Tommy. — Withnail Jones (@withnailjones) December 12, 2024

I assume they have Covid. — Christopher Snowdon (@cjsnowdon) December 11, 2024

It’s not normal to think like this.

There’s no such thing as a covid mask but there are masks that protect people with serious illness and disabilities.

Fancy accusing someone with a serious illness of bringing a criminal. https://t.co/oMqrGhGauO — Ferret (@Ferretgrove) December 12, 2024

Or are having chemo. Numb nuts. — Unnamed Insider (@Unnamedinsider) December 12, 2024

But none was better – or more NSFW – than this one.

If I see someone on GBNews I assume they’re a cunt. pic.twitter.com/G0kT5xuzGc — Florence (@floboflo) December 12, 2024

Mega oof. And how unfair to make assumptions about people based on what they do or how they look, eh?

READ MORE

Laurence Fox’s deeply unpleasant trolling of this woman over inheritance tax got just the A++ response it deserved

Source @status