This Traffic incident has been seriously testing people’s observation skills

Over on Reddit’s r/funny forum, Agreeable_Character7 has shared a psychological experiment in the form of a clip of a traffic incident in what appears to be Japan.

Watch this.

Did you spot anything interesting? If not, watch again. We’ll wait.

Did you spot it this time?

That’s right – a car spins in the road on the left, while almost everyone else is carefully watching whether the bus will make it through the gap.

Reddit users chipped in.

1.

Took me a couple of times through to notice.. .I was like woah… did you see that bus!

FaceTheSun

Bro I watched it four times, went to the comments and saw yours, and then watched two more times before I finally caught it lol.

VenitorDormitor

2.

I swear that car wasn’t there the first five times I watched it!

RayNooze

3.

Had no idea why this wasn’t in r/nononoyes and then I looked at the comments.

SolidDrake117

4.

Bus is far more interesting. My wife does that weird spin shit all the time so I’m a tad desensitised.

AdmiralCount989

5.

How dumb am I if I still don’t get it? :_:

Just_a_listener

6.

I must have watched that bus cut it close like six or seven times, going “what am I missing here?” before I caught it out of the corner of my eye.

Bar_sinister

7.

When I watch stuff like this I always start to get scared thinking what am I missing here…perhaps I’ll eventually see it and it will be creepy. This time I just loled.

Idonthaveanaccount

8.

Holy shit I watched this 5 or 6 times trying to see a gorilla and I didn’t notice the car.

mission-storm-4375

You were trying to see a gorilla described as invisible?

FeralPsychopath

9.

What the fuck am i supposed to see here? I really need to know.

Arachnopteryx

Worf_of_Wall_st had good observation skills, but was still confused.

I guess the swerving/drifting car on the left at the beginning but I don’t know wtf invisible gorilla means.

Here’s the invisible gorilla.

Experimental psychologists Christopher Chabris and Daniel Simons won an Ig Nobel Prize for demonstratng that people would often miss the gorilla because they were so focused on counting the passes, so don’t feel too bad if you only saw the bus.

Source r/funny