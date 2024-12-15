A comedian hilariously reworked TikTok’s ‘four gifts rule’ for anyone with young kids

Entertainment christmas

Times are hard, unless you’re in the One Percent Club, and many people are trying to find ways to make the holiday season a little less expensive.

Some are regifting or turning to crafts, others are working on a Secret Santa basis with their nearest and dearest, and a few smart types are going off-grid until the January sales.

Then there’s the Four Gifts for Christmas rule.

‘Something they want. Something they need. Something to wear. Something to read.’

Sounds like a great idea …in principle. Actor, producer and comedian Annie Laferriere, however, knows how things really work when you have kids, so her version, from 2023, is a lot more realistic – and very funny.

That sounds much more doable. TikTok users loved it, and these are just a few of our favourite responses.

Don’t forget a board game I’ll immediately regret bc I’ll have to play it with them but I want to be low tech for some damn reason.

MG

Something that breaks immediately & something that requires weird shaped batteries that we never buy. Always first on our list!!

Tatum

Also the 13 things in the closet that we bought in August when we were going to “get our Christmas shopping done early this year”.

ChapterN3xt

We do the want need wear read from Santa. Then we just buy any and everything we think he would like and look at our bank account like NOOOO!

Sarah

I tried this but went crazy trying to make the totals even! Never again.

Wonder Mom

Yes! Plus 20 other things that will clutter the house and drive us crazy all year.

Destiny

Oh we have the four main groups down. Pokemon, Beyblades, Bakugan and Lego.

Mama Dani

And also 14 other things. Just because mom’s dopamine comes from shopping and dad doesn’t argue when it’s “for Christmas”.

WHAT?!NO

We start here every year…but it’s like those 4 then Santa gifts …then stockings and like who doesn’t need 2 books? And so on …send help.

Sheba

So accurate on the “share” item – always turns into multiple.

GbC

The something to share …but two of them just in case is SO real!

ktlnlw

Before you decide which of the Four Gifts rules to follow, Annie came up with another one – and she made it rhyme. Well, sort of.

Give her a follow for more amazing parenting tips. If TikTok isn’t your thing, you can also find Annie on Instagram.

