“What are common tourist mistakes that visitors to the UK make?” – 19 proper holiday ruiners
We’re grateful to r/ColossusOfChoads for this travel-based question they put to readers of r/AskUK on Reddit.
What are common tourist mistakes that visitors to the UK make?
They added –
“I live in Italy, and an extremely common mistake that tourists make is to eat at crappy tourist trap restaurants. They just figure “well shit, it’s Italy ain’t it? We’ll just hit any ol’ place.” Unfortunately, that’s not how Italy works.
The locals have their own hidden away places (it’s often the case that the more tucked away and unassuming it is, the better it is), so they are personally unaffected by the existence of the tourist traps.
Unless the tourist does a fair amount of homework before getting on the plane, the odds of them discovering the good places on their own might not be so high. So they get suckered into eating at the crappy places, they feel cheated and get really pissed off, and then they go home and complain all over Reddit.
What about when they go to UK?”
UK Redditors stepped up, and we thought these were all well worth a read. Do you disagree with any of them?
1.
Possible_Belt44060
Via Wikimedia Commons
2.
They think they can tour the country in a week. Go from London to Cornwall, Cornwall to North Wales, drive from North Wales to Inverness Scotland back to London in a week.
YchYFi
3.
Looking at some piss-smelling street and saying, “Wãow it looks just like Diagon Alley!
SurfingOnThino
4.
Trusting public transport outside of a major city.
Craft_on_draft
5.
Incessantly going on about their heritage and being English, Scottish or whatever.
SnooGadgets5130
6.
15° in Italy is not 15° in the UK. Grab a wind jacket and, if from the south, go directly with coat and scarf.
Caligula_Horse
7.
NightFuries2468
Via Pexels
8.
Thinking that Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland are part of England.
RegularWhiteShark
9.
Thinking they’ve visited the UK when they’ve just visited London. London is nice and everything, but it doesn’t truly represent the UK as a whole.
PaulBBN
10.
Pouring a full glass of concentrated fruit cordial/squash and taking a swig, then recoiling in disgust at their error.
coconut-gal