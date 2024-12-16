A conspiracy theorist spotted something distinctly fishy with the British weather right now and the entire country replied as one

Science conspiracy theories uncategorised weather

We hadn’t come across this particular conspiracy theorist who calls themselves @TheBeanEyesOpen (first name Katherine) on Twitter.

Katherine’s advice is to always go with your gut instincts and keep an open mind.

Too many people think they know what’s happening. And they’ll tell you this in firm righteousness. The truth? Nobody knows exactly what’s happening. Go with your instincts but keep an open mind I think. — Katherine@EyesOpen (@TheBeanEyesOpen) December 16, 2024

But what if your gut instinct is to close your mind, what do you do then? A question for another day.

Today’s question is to do with the great British weather. And Katherine has spotted something fishy, very fishy indeed.

And the entire country – well, most of it – replied as one.

1.

It’s fucking winter, you absolute blunt weapon. https://t.co/whT0teiMr6 — Cathy Beesley (@beesley_cathy) December 15, 2024

2.

Is this your first winter? — Dom Joly (@domjoly) December 15, 2024

3.

It’s called “winter” and “you need to give your windows a wash”, Katherine. https://t.co/njxbVNxLVe — beffy with the bad belly (@beffybadbelly) December 15, 2024

4.

There’s a guy called Jack who’s been seen about, and who’s up to something. Jack…Forster? Fürst? Frost! That’s it. Jack Frost. Seems dodgy. — Homunculus Fella  (@tryingattimes) December 15, 2024

5.

I genuinely think we should process people that think Britain being cloudy is a conspiracy into some sort of a mulch or compost because there’s no other way someone this profoundly stupid provides a solitary benefit to this planet https://t.co/dti0RM4B36 — Rob Incognito (@MrPostsGood) December 15, 2024

6.

“What is this crap all over my windows?”

– dirt? — Diem Burden | author (@DiemBurden) December 14, 2024

7.

The fucking stupidity of people on this app is beyond belief. It’s winter. It’s the UK. What do you expect? The Costa Del fucking Sol??? What the absolute fuck is wrong with so many peoples brains on here??? https://t.co/SEe9GTd0jy — JK (@j_b_kennedy) December 14, 2024

8.

It’s called “winter” darling. — Paul Chase (@PaulRChase) December 14, 2024

9.

It’s hard to tell if social media has made people dumber, or if social media just lets you see more opinions from the dumb people who have always been here. https://t.co/c54yCkCNx6 — Chris (@chrwil82) December 15, 2024

To conclude …

