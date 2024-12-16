Our 100 favourite funny tweets of the year, 2024 – Part 1

Round Ups funny Tweets of the Year

And so this is Christmas, and what have you done? Well, funny you should ask, John and Yoko, because what we’ve done is find the hundred funniest tweets of the year.

Here are the first fifty – in no particular order. We hope they make you laugh.

1.

It’s 2024 and we have Batman shampoo but STILL no Conditioner Gordon. pic.twitter.com/KfUAb0macs — Daniel ॐ (@DannyDutch) January 1, 2024

2.

Darts is 100% the hardest sport. Like trying to thread a needle on stage at a Bongo’s Bingo. — Josh Pugh (@JoshPughComic) January 2, 2024

3.

It was the best of times (dipping bread into soup) it was the worst of times (finishing the bread and then being stuck with just soup) — Sophie Hall (@SophLouiseHall) January 10, 2024

4.

me when you get your acoustic guitar out at a party I was up to that point enjoying pic.twitter.com/eiy8pVbcmP — honey i am a guy and i shrunk the kids (@snowrespecter) January 6, 2024

5.

I just think it would be better for everyone if the people who make adhesive for maxi pads and the people who make adhesive for bookstore price stickers switched jobs — Janel Comeau (@VeryBadLlama) January 16, 2024

6.

They arrest you now if you try to use a Tesco Clubcard in Sainsbury's and then punch someone. — Bilal Zafar | twitch.tv/zafarcakes (@Zafarcakes) January 21, 2024

7.

I feel there could have been a better way for management to diarise my annual leave pic.twitter.com/GcPHGQCtCu — jack (@hiyajackk) January 22, 2024

8.

Did a chicken come up with the start of this headline? https://t.co/t3eUOwFfwb — Flups (@TheRealFlups) January 21, 2024

9.

10.

How a Brummie asks for a prawn cocktail flavour crisp pic.twitter.com/bx8Y5lkmO9 — Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) February 1, 2024

11.

I like listening to true crime podcasts while I clean my bathroom because I can pretend I'm destroying evidence. — Martin Pilgrim (@MartinPilgrim1) February 25, 2024

12.

What the hell is Bluey planning pic.twitter.com/huv3zCsGZL — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) February 24, 2024

13.

when the waiter asks me if i want more balsamic vinegar in my olive oil dip pic.twitter.com/voR5CotCCE — Crowsa Luxemburg (@quendergeer) March 2, 2024

14.

OMG! What have they done to Bagpuss!! pic.twitter.com/587pkgbb0y — Cathryn Fraser (@cathrynfraser) March 3, 2024

15.

After the success of the Willy Wonka experience in Glasgow I'm opening up Jurassic Park Land.

Experience the thrill & excitement of Steven Spielberg's masterpiece for only £35 a ticket pic.twitter.com/C9g2u8gneH — joe heenan (@joeheenan) March 3, 2024

16.

if the earth is so flat explain why cats haven’t pushed everything off it yet. you can’t. — kim (@KimmyMonte) March 6, 2024

17.

Watching The Ring video on this so when the girl comes out she breaks her neck pic.twitter.com/cgb3VTGotg — Meesh Hell (@waziot) March 6, 2024

18.

“Time is linear” not for rideshare apps. Your driver is arriving in 3 minutes or maybe never. Be ready in 14 minutes and also he’s outside right now — jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) March 12, 2024

19.

fair play this would make me keep my distance from humans pic.twitter.com/J5l7aBGZyq — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 13, 2024

20.

What does my tattoo mean? It means I couldn’t be trusted with $200 when I was 18 — who cares (@DianaG2772) March 12, 2024

21.

Person: I like for people to spell out what they want. Me: C-h-e-e-s-e. — Lindsay (@Rollinintheseat) March 19, 2024

22.

Facebook, the one place where you can see what four friends, and seventeen people you met once over a decade ago, were up to three weeks back. — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) March 19, 2024

23.

Don't give a shite about your cookie policy. have my national insurance number if you want. I just need to See Inside Peter Andre's Stunning Surrey Mansion — Andy (@_andrewkerr_) March 19, 2024

24.

i want a small, tasteful wedding. no family. no friends. no groom. just me eating a big cake — trash jones (@jzux) March 24, 2024

25.