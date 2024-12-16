RFK Jr’s lawyer filed a petition to get the government to revoke the US Polio vaccine licence – 14 resounding facepalms

Science RFK Jr.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.‘s lawyer, Aaron Siri, has been helping him to pick the team who will serve the conspiracy theorist former Democrat, as he transforms US healthcare with his ‘Make America Healthy Again’ programme.

Siri specialises in vaccine injury lawsuits, and has filed petitions requesting the US Government revoke the licences for 14 vaccines, including the one that has been protecting Americans from polio since 1955.

The lawyer helping Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pick federal health officials for the incoming Trump administration has petitioned the government to revoke its approval of the polio vaccine, which for decades has protected millions of people from a virus that can cause paralysis or death. [image or embed] — The New York Times (@nytimes.com) December 13, 2024 at 11:18 AM

He is clearly a kindred spirit with Kennedy, who has repeatedly spread misinformation about vaccines, wants to ‘take another look’ at the thoroughly debunked claims of a link between MMR and autism, and has stated that he has no problem with safe vaccines – while insisting that no vaccine is safe.

It’s becoming obvious that no vaccine is safe from RFK Jr. and Aaron Siri.

Polio survivor Mitch McConnell spoke up.

Sen. Mitch McConnell, the former Republican leader and a polio survivor, issued a statement in support of the polio vaccine, hours after The New York Times reported that the lawyer for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. petitioned regulators to withdraw the vaccine from the market. nyti.ms/4iwSCbV [image or embed] — The New York Times (@nytimes.com) December 13, 2024 at 11:21 PM

So did Mia Farrow.

I had polio when i was 9. I was taken from my parents & placed in a Hospital for contageous diseases- the polio ward. I would see them once a week – thru the glass window at the end of my ward. I could not walk. It was terrifying. Kids died. Iron lungs were awful. Dont let RFK Jr ban the vaccine — Mia Farrow (@miafarrow.bsky.social) December 14, 2024 at 2:45 AM

But you don’t have to have had polio to appreciate how dangerous it would be to revoke permissions for effective vaccines against deadly diseases.

Here’s what Bluesky has been saying about it.

Look bringing back polio sounds bad. But it’s a small price to pay to get rid of pronouns in email signatures and black women in star wars. — Adam Serwer (@adamserwer.bsky.social) December 13, 2024 at 5:45 PM

imagine a country so furious about drag performers that it voted for polio — Jeff Tiedrich (@jefftiedrich.bsky.social) December 13, 2024 at 10:15 PM

This isn't even a controversial vaccine, with proven decades of effectiveness, this just shows how insane the anti vaccine movement is. — OG-san (Formerly KM in the Melee scene) (@og-san.bsky.social) December 13, 2024 at 3:43 PM

I heard RFK Jr. is floating the banning of the polio vaccine so seems like a good time to remind folks that RFK Jr. was vaccinated with this same vaccine & therefore is at no risk of harm himself Kinda like when he publicly was against the covid vaccine yet privately required his guests to have it [image or embed] — Kaylan_TX (@kaylan.bsky.social) December 14, 2024 at 2:21 AM

‘Mr President-elect, RFK Jr wants to get rid of the Polio vaccine..’ Trump: ‘Man, what does he have against Ralph Lauren?’ ‘No Sir, Polio…’ ‘You mean like ‘Marco….?’ ‘Never mind, Sir…enjoy the game.’ — Noel Casler Comedy (@noelcaslercomedy.bsky.social) December 14, 2024 at 9:39 PM

Thou shalt not allow polio to come back you stupid fucks. — God (@godpod.bsky.social) December 14, 2024 at 2:26 AM

This is what happens when you hand a nation over to a psychopath. A lot of people learned nothing from how he mismanaged covid. He doesn't give a damn about the suffering and death of others. Empathy is not found in him. No coincidence he's filling his administration with even more soulless scum — ALLBLK (@raydaman.bsky.social) December 13, 2024 at 1:40 PM

If you want to ban the polio vaccine, I'm not the evil one you are! — Lucifer (@lucifers.bsky.social) December 15, 2024 at 12:02 AM

"New Agriculture Secretary announces plans to trial gatorade on crops" — Nick (@knockaboutwok.bsky.social) December 13, 2024 at 11:28 AM

Forget Make America Great Again – or even Make America Healthy Again. This is the road ahead if Congress allows RFK Jr. to run the Health Department.

