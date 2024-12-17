How the American actors in this Christmas film pull crackers is entertainingly appalling – or appallingly entertaining

Entertainment Christmas films

Back in the 1940s, the great playwright George Bernard Shaw allegedly said “England and America are two countries separated by the same language.” 80 years down the line, a more seasonal division is driving a wedge between the British and Americans.

TikToker Rachael Price – @rachaelprice62 – posted a clip from A Kindhearted Christmas, showing actor Cameron Mathison demonstrating how to use ‘Christmas crackers from England.’

Watch and wonder.

“On the count of three, everyone pulls at the same time.”

via GIPHY

British TikTok entered the chat.

When the budget doesn’t allow for a researcher to google how to do them…

Monk

How did they get them and get it so wrong?

Paul Gilroy

Not a single bit of research went into this scene😣

Bruce Wayne

No one starts eating until every one is wearing a crown. it’s the rules.

Anna Lois Taylor

They didn’t have 1 British person to ask how to do them?

Chantelle McCafferty

As someone from England, I’m so triggered 😂😂😂

TheCakeLady

WHAT ARE THEY DOING. I was sweating watching this.

Gbrown

😳 I’m not even mad 😵‍💫 I’m just very disappointed 😔

philbaird115

So many things wrong with this. You don’t wait till dessert and you don’t pull your own, you each hold one end. You have to wear the hat while you eat.

TessW

Tricia Mulan pointed out one crucial factor in their error.

They’ve taken away the competitive element – where’s the opportunity for a pointless Christmas Day argument?

You’ll be telling us next that they don’t try to cheat at Monopoly.

Image Screengrab