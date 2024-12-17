The unfortunate incident of the cat in the sand pile has seen this clothing store’s unwanted window display go wildly viral

Videos cats viral

A clip of the Massimo Dutti clothing store in Istanbul has gone viral, and not because of their special offers.

The thing that has caused the clip to appear on every platform is what can only be descibed as an unwanted window display. It’s a bit gross, so we apologise if you’re eating.

That’ll teach them not to be so pretentious with their display materials.

The TikTok has had almost 16 million views in a day, picking up reactions like these.

Proof that it doesn’t matter what litter you buy.

Holly

That’s her opinion about the prices.

Alexandra Astefanei

You see how she covers it? Very demure, very mindful.

Magdalena Martinez

Performance art.

Naomi Veber

They’ll never know where the smell is coming from cause the cat covered it, thats what I love about this.

Su Teixeira

Of course, it found its way to Twitter/X – the clip, not the cat.

1.

Different cat of Istanbul Yeah, it wasn't a bright idea to place sand there and then allow the cat inside.#Istanbul #CatsOfX pic.twitter.com/mbi9bslZeY — Könül Şahin (@KonulikShahin) December 16, 2024

2.

not great marketing for the clothes shop pic.twitter.com/T16bsyBtEa — Kitty Cat Empire (@KittyCatEmpire) December 16, 2024

3.

well it’s not the cat’s fault; that’s what they get for laying down what probably looks/feels like litter tbh also not gonna lie if I saw a cat in a shop window that would at least get me to walk in and see what’s up https://t.co/OjqvuuHAmv — Kit (Yotes forever edition) (@glovehanded) December 17, 2024

4.

They should have known… I mean, if you know cats at all… Yes, let's place a giant, high fashion litter box, and a cat in the same building??? C'mon guys. — summerbreeze76 (@go_fk_urslf) December 16, 2024

5.

A very catty fashion critic. https://t.co/SvFUQPCtRY — The Voice in your Head (@yogsms) December 17, 2024

6.

This is clearly an invasion of the kitten's privacy — lola (@lola19803789) December 16, 2024

7.

That's called Tortietude. — Smemm (@Smemu4) December 16, 2024

8.

hope store owner knows she's just doing her business 😉 — E pur si muove.Kuzeyin Kızılbaşı, Yunus'un yoldaşı (@MertSeido) December 16, 2024

9.

10.

More like Massimo Poopy — Eve (@EveAinsbury) December 16, 2024

11.

It could have been much, much worse.

Let them be thankful the cat didn't do it in the boots or the bag good job kitty!❤️ — Aya  (@skya_cas_tle) December 17, 2024

But let’s face it – it could also have been much better.

READ MORE

Why wouldn’t you want to watch a video of farting cats taken with a thermal imaging camera?

Source Maria_in_Istanbul Image Screengrab