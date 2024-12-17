Videos cats viral

The unfortunate incident of the cat in the sand pile has seen this clothing store’s unwanted window display go wildly viral

Poke Staff. Updated December 17th, 2024

A clip of the Massimo Dutti clothing store in Istanbul has gone viral, and not because of their special offers.

The thing that has caused the clip to appear on every platform is what can only be descibed as an unwanted window display. It’s a bit gross, so we apologise if you’re eating.

@maria_in_istanbul #стамбульскиекоты #istanbulcats #streetcats #funnyvideo ♬ Funny – Gold-Tiger

That’ll teach them not to be so pretentious with their display materials.

The TikTok has had almost 16 million views in a day, picking up reactions like these.

Proof that it doesn’t matter what litter you buy.
Holly

That’s her opinion about the prices.
Alexandra Astefanei

You see how she covers it? Very demure, very mindful.
Magdalena Martinez

Performance art.
Naomi Veber

They’ll never know where the smell is coming from cause the cat covered it, thats what I love about this.
Su Teixeira

Of course, it found its way to Twitter/X – the clip, not the cat.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

It could have been much, much worse.

But let’s face it – it could also have been much better.

READ MORE

Why wouldn’t you want to watch a video of farting cats taken with a thermal imaging camera?

Source Maria_in_Istanbul Image Screengrab