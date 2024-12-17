James Blunt had the very funniest response after someone tried to hack into his bank account

Celebrity James Blunt

In an increasingly uncertain and frankly terrifying world, it’s good to know that some things will always remain reassuringly predictable.

Like James Blunt making us laugh on Twitter.

And as the end of the year rushes up on us, the great man is still doing it, after someone tried to hack his bank account.

And his response was pure Blunt.

To the person trying to hack my account, I’ve just been sent this verification code: 928377. Hope that helps. — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) December 14, 2024

Never change (seriously, please don’t).

Security experts: never share verification codes

James blunt: and i wrote you a whole song about it — Praneeth Kashyap (@KashyaPraneeth) December 14, 2024

And while not everyone replied with the same gag, it’s fair to say that quite a few did. More than a few in fact.

Doesn’t work, should be getting another one through shortly can you post that one promptly please? TIA — Stephen Fielding (@SRFielding72) December 14, 2024

Can you resend, it didn’t work. — Davey Winder (@happygeek) December 14, 2024

It expired, please DM me the next one to avoid security risks — The Lord Keynes (@TheLordKeynes) December 14, 2024

To conclude …

You couldn’t really make this up James — DJ DALEY (@DJDaley) December 14, 2024

And – not us, obviously, but quite a few people – this.

pisses me off that this bloke is actually funny https://t.co/EPEQSqz1eP — holly! (@forcibly_yellow) December 14, 2024

