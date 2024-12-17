Celebrity jacob rees-mogg Jeremy vine Marina Purkiss

Jeremy Vine said the Jacob Rees-Mogg reality show was ‘brilliant’ and Marina Purkiss’s A++ comeback surely spoke for us all

Poke Staff. Updated December 17th, 2024

There was one thing that took the edge off Jacob Rees-Mogg losing his seat in the July general election, and that was the former Conservative MP being given his own reality show.

Meet the Rees-Moggs is on Discovery+ and, no, us neither.

We mention it because Jeremy Vine over on Channel 5 gave his verdict on the show and he thinks it’s ‘brilliant’. Each to their own, right?

And yet surely political commentator Marina Purkiss’s blistering response spoke for everyone else. No?

She certainly spoke for these people.

