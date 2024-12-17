Jeremy Vine said the Jacob Rees-Mogg reality show was ‘brilliant’ and Marina Purkiss’s A++ comeback surely spoke for us all

Celebrity jacob rees-mogg Jeremy vine Marina Purkiss

There was one thing that took the edge off Jacob Rees-Mogg losing his seat in the July general election, and that was the former Conservative MP being given his own reality show.

Meet the Rees-Moggs is on Discovery+ and, no, us neither.

We mention it because Jeremy Vine over on Channel 5 gave his verdict on the show and he thinks it’s ‘brilliant’. Each to their own, right?

And yet surely political commentator Marina Purkiss’s blistering response spoke for everyone else. No?

Jeremy Vine commenting on the Jacob Rees-Mogg reality show, “It’s brilliant, isn’t it” Marina Purkiss, “No it’s not.. I’m so sick of the media, whether it’s that, or I’m a Celeb, sanitising people who harmed the country” Well said pic.twitter.com/PJWxld9B38 — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) December 16, 2024

She certainly spoke for these people.

She’s a grand lass , that Marina. — Nerine Halton (@NerineHalton) December 16, 2024

Concise and cuts through the noise.@MarinaPurkiss w/ the jab, jab, uppercut https://t.co/D8csrYjMJP — Nathan (@SimplyNayFan) December 17, 2024

Vine : “He’s made a lot of money on his own terms”. What an odd way of estimating the worth of a politician! — NiceGuyEddie (@CharGrilled74) December 16, 2024

Normalising the behavior of, well, too many people to list should not be accepted. — Ridwan Hughes (@IdentityDisc) December 16, 2024

Jeremy Vine being mugged off. What a Christmas treat. https://t.co/hNCrOtEGZv — HarryA (@Handrew94) December 16, 2024

She deserves to have her own programme in place of Jeremy Vine! — QuriousMr (@QuriousMr) December 16, 2024

Source @OWS1892