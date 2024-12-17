Nigel Farage was left milkshaken and stirred by Victoria Thomas Bowen’s sentencing and was owned into next year

Politics nigel farage

You might remember during the general election campaign – you will surely remember – that moment when Reform UK leader Nigel Farage had a milkshake thrown all over him.

The woman responsible was been given a knighthood, sorry, suspended sentence this week.

BREAKING: Victoria Thomas Bowen avoid jail for throwing milkshake at Nigel Farage in Clacton during election campaignhttps://t.co/mohgUiYnT7 — Sky News (@SkyNews) December 16, 2024

And was Farage happy about it? Not really, no.

Here’s what he said about it.

We now live in a country where you can assault a Member of Parliament and not go to prison. The latest example of two-tier justice. https://t.co/cPNB8SIOOs — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) December 16, 2024

And also this.

The man who threw an egg at Jeremy Corbyn in 2019 was found guilty of assault by beating. He went to prison. Victoria Thomas-Bowen was convicted of the very same crime against me today but was spared jail time. This is an undeniable example of two-tier justice in our country. — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) December 16, 2024

And as ever with Farage, it wasn’t entirely the 100% truth. Get outta here! And these 9 people surely said it best.

1.

It is not two tier justice at all

It was a minor offence under the terms of the law and the sentence is totally appropriate.

If you can’t stand the heat – get out the kitchen – you already fail to hold surgeries because you pretend to be at risk – despite security and other MPs… — dave lawrence (@dave43law) December 16, 2024

2.

Your fellow Reform MP served just 21 days in a young offender institution for assault having repeatedly kicked a woman. Do you think today’s sentence should have been more or less than that? — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) December 16, 2024

3.

You were not an MP when this happened. Do you ever tell the truth about anything? pic.twitter.com/YW9dtoGro3 — Professor Colin Talbot colintalbot.bsky.social (@colinrtalbot) December 16, 2024

4.

She needs a Pride of Britain award. She’s so inspirational https://t.co/26UMbDad6b — Shirley Carter’s Festive Pussy (@shirlpuzz) December 16, 2024

5.

Few points Nige:

a) you weren’t an MP when this happened

b) sentencing reflects factors like the severity of injuries caused – ie none

c) it was a MILKSHAKE you big cry-baby pic.twitter.com/u5q1n8J5Kt — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) December 16, 2024

6.

It was a fucking milkshake not a shiv, you big fanny. pic.twitter.com/oNE9HYE86q — Oliver Stirling (@OWS1892) December 16, 2024

7.

Corbyn’s assailant didn’t ‘throw an egg at him’.

He punched him in the head- with an egg in his hand. Corbyn had to go to hospital later. You know this, of course. https://t.co/3wjizEfnJC — Dr Louise Raw (@LouiseRawAuthor) December 16, 2024

8.

Neither Danbert Nobacon, who doused John Prescott with the contents of an ice bucket in 1998, nor Craig Evans, who threw an egg at him in 2001, were detained by the police or faced prosecution following their respective actions, both of which would meet the threshold for assault. https://t.co/Bfq39s9rfS — Jim Cornelius (@Jim_Cornelius) December 16, 2024

9.

.@Nigel_Farage “Forgive my MP who kicked the shit out of his girlfriend and lied about it, But denounce the woman who threw a milk shake at me me and demand she is imprisoned” What a sorry sack of shit he really is. Pitiful little sniveller. — John West (@JohnWest_JAWS) December 16, 2024

Of if you prefer it especially – even more! – NSFW.

Firstly, you weren’t an MP. Secondly, MPs visit their constituency. Thirdly, you’re a cunt and deserved it.#FarageRiots pic.twitter.com/93qTCQ3N3o — Hillforter #RejoinEU (@LikeOldTat) December 16, 2024

