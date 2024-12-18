Nigel Farage hot-footed it to the US (again) to schmooze Elon Musk at Mar-a-Lago – 17 top comments

Politics elon musk nigel farage

You’ll never guess where Nigel Farage has just been*.

*You will. That was sarcasm.

The alleged MP for Clacton was once again in the US, sucking up to Trump and Musk like a Dyson on a dusty curtain just before Christmas.

Farage posted this photo of himself, Musk and Reform UK Treasurer Nick Candy, taken at Mar-a-Lago.

He had news of the rumours that Musk plans to bankroll him into 10 Downing Street.

Nigel Farage, "We did talk about money and we will have ongoing negotiations about that" "Elon Musk is fully fully behind us. He wants to help us. He is not opposed to the idea of giving us money. Provided we can do it legally through UK companies" pic.twitter.com/tBJnblo7T0 — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) December 17, 2024

Although not actually surprising, it was very hypocritical of the Reform leader, who has famously ranted about foreign influence over UK elections for literally decades.

Here’s how people have been reacting.

Britain doesn’t need billionaires posing as champions of the working class while hijacking our democracy for their own interests. https://t.co/k3Mol2iVGO — Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) December 17, 2024

Nice of Trump to allow Elon Musk, Nigel Farage and Nick Candy to use his favourite room at Mar-a-Lago. pic.twitter.com/mD1DPPDybW — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) December 17, 2024

It's super simple. A very rich man. Backing the politicians. That will do very good things. For very rich men. https://t.co/pZ07K7LcCX — Trades Union Congress (@The_TUC) December 17, 2024

Is that Clacton Cricket Club? https://t.co/399HhjrRdR — The New European – Think Without Borders (@TheNewEuropean) December 17, 2024

Farage after meeting Musk: "We did discuss money. That's a negotiation." A negotiation implies each side wants something. Musk gained $100bn+ & govt power from helping Trump win. A critical question for UK democracy – What does Musk want in return for giving cash to Reform UK? pic.twitter.com/kMkoykp4AK — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) December 17, 2024

Nigel Farage is in the USA with Elon Musk and Donald Trump, again. This is his 6th visit since the 4th July elections. Getting his orders from his owners, every single month. pic.twitter.com/5DNlutw8LW — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) December 17, 2024

"Nigel Farage has been beside the seaside. Not in Clacton, but on the sun-kissed Florida coast." (Paul McNamara, Channel 4) Here is the MP for Mar-a-Lago with a couple of his 'constituents':- pic.twitter.com/ixx4Th1qjg — Ivan White (@ivanwhite48) December 17, 2024

So Reform UK's unprincipled opportunistic hypocritical leader DOES welcome billionaire foreigners who 'interfere in elections & referendums all over the world'. Musk is the biggest political campaigner in history. I am pleased we are finally talking about this. Time to wake up. https://t.co/1KoiuQqlmR pic.twitter.com/JkgQrkz9xM — GET A GRIP (@docrussjackson) December 17, 2024

Nigel Farage is owned by Elon Musk, and Elon Musk is interested in the UK because he can privatise our healthcare and make $800bn a year profit. That is double his current net worth, every year. Nigel Farage is the most sold out, corrupt puppet of the lot. — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) December 17, 2024

The lack of urgency from the government on updating electoral law to prevent a huge injection of Musk's money into British politics continues to surprise. https://t.co/3KZEIQccAX — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) December 17, 2024

Farage has already broken Britain. Dread to imagine the further damage $100m injected into the far-right would do to our country – allowing his party to flood social and traditional media – setting then dominating the political agenda with even greater ease and reach. Carnage. pic.twitter.com/smeQlRwxbU — Eddie Burfi (@EddieBurfi) December 17, 2024

Elon buying votes coming to you soon, along with data harvesting What Farage didn't say Musk used his own platform with the most basic targeting mix of disinformation, ragebait -stoking fears & prejudices and leveraged his huge following to amplify it pic.twitter.com/tm6nONtbCl — Chirpy Chet (@ChirpyChet) December 17, 2024

This should concern everyone. The Prime Minister urgently needs to close any loophole’s that might allow foreign billionaires like Elon Musk to bankroll British political parties pic.twitter.com/UcUyhsTVIa — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) December 17, 2024

Author Paul Bassett Davies wasn’t impressed by Musk’s financial savvy.

Musk is a terrible businessman. He overpaid for Twitter, and now he's trying to buy Nigel Farage for a rumoured 100 million, apparently unaware that Farage is anybody's for a few quid and bit of attention. pic.twitter.com/gTIK0nN84v — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) December 17, 2024

