Politics elon musk nigel farage

Nigel Farage hot-footed it to the US (again) to schmooze Elon Musk at Mar-a-Lago – 17 top comments

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 18th, 2024

You’ll never guess where Nigel Farage has just been*.

*You will. That was sarcasm.

The alleged MP for Clacton was once again in the US, sucking up to Trump and Musk like a Dyson on a dusty curtain just before Christmas.

Farage posted this photo of himself, Musk and Reform UK Treasurer Nick Candy, taken at Mar-a-Lago.

@Nigel_Farage Britain Needs Reform. @ElonMusk Image - the three men standing in a wood-panelled room, in front of a portrait of Donald Trump in cricket whites

He had news of the rumours that Musk plans to bankroll him into 10 Downing Street.

Although not actually surprising, it was very hypocritical of the Reform leader, who has famously ranted about foreign influence over UK elections for literally decades.

Here’s how people have been reacting.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

Author Paul Bassett Davies wasn’t impressed by Musk’s financial savvy.

READ MORE

Nigel Farage was left milkshaken and stirred by Victoria Thomas Bowen’s sentencing and was owned into next year

Image Pexels