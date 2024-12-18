Not a speck of logic was involved in the creation of these ginger ale cakes – but the scathing commentary was absolutely delicious

Entertainment Chef Reactions

We’re very partial to a Chef Reactions video. Not only does he know what he’s talking about as he judges (mostly) insanely bad cookery demonstrations, but he’s not remotely afraid to say exactly what he thinks – with a lot of swearing where necessary.

Here’s Danny N’s Kitchen on the receiving end of the review he deserves for his ginger ale-based cakes.

A reminder – it’s sweary.

“Why the f**k wouldn’t you mix this up in a bowl, then divvy it up into these four containers?”

Our guess is that it wouldn’t be nearly as annoying, which seems to be half the point. Still, he got a higher score than we’d have expected. CR must have been feeling the Christmas spirit – or drinking it.

1.

How important is it to put a different amount of cake mix in each tin?

Old but open to change

2.

Not the gingerbread mass grave.

Hugh Cabra East

3.

Boxed cake mix cooking for 45 mins seems wild (and dry AF).

Krista

4.

As a line cook professional, I love your videos that make me laugh whilst being filled with rage. Thank you for your service and the occasional palate cleanser video to break up the rage.

Ruthie

5.

Why did he take the bag out of the box and pour the powder back into the box just to pour it into the pans?

Misslaywho

6.

TBF your most consistent complaint in these recipes is when people use too many extra containers maybe he was trying to avoid that criticism LOL.

graystreetkate

7.

Do people not own mixing bowls anymore?!?

Aimee Louise

8.

Did he just say put a bechamel in there? That’s insane.

Tommy Batista

9.

Would it just be my family that would put the gingerbread men in obscene positions or doeverybody do that?

Chrissy1229

10.

I swear these tin foil pan recipes are rage bait.

hylde-moer

Andrew Dobuler noticed a glaring omission.

No block of cream cheese? I’m aghast!

New blessing just dropped – ‘May your cooking never be so bad that Chef Reactions wouldn’t eat it.’

Give Chef Reactions a follow for more hilariously judgemental commentaries.

READ MORE

A cringeworthy old clip of TV chefs making a microwave Mexican meal was elevated to comedy gold by Chef Reactions

Source Chef Reactions Image Screengrab