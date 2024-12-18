Just 23 of the most ‘WTF?!’ TV News moments of 2024 and it’s quite the watch

Entertainment funny news gaffes

There’s certainly been a lot going on in the news over the last 12 months – Labour winning a landslide election, assassination attempts on Donald Trump, the re-election of Trump, England reaching the Euros final, various depressing wars and, most recently, the downfall of President Assad of Syria.

Sometimes it’s also the way in which the news is reported which can provide some light relief. TV critic and broadcaster Scott Bryan has done a stellar job of compiling his annual round-up of the ‘WTF News Moments’ which went viral in 2024.

It’s a wonderfully funny collection of live TV blunders from the UKs News Channels that includes some gems which may have passed you by (and you can find Scott on Bluesky here and on Insta here).

It has been quite the year, so as a distraction from all that here are my WTF TV news moments from 2024 ✨ — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) December 10, 2024

Let’s get stuck in.

1. When Sky News revealed the General Election exit poll and just came out with weird noises. pic.twitter.com/c1d6qGCHI6 — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) December 10, 2024

2. When @peter_levy accidentally launched a new feature on BBC Look North called “How Big is Your Hole?” pic.twitter.com/7DoUEPMiSX — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) December 10, 2024

3. When @KawserQuamer was asked what she was up this weekend and accidentally revealed too much pic.twitter.com/eNXpgiDcMT — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) December 10, 2024

4. When @BBCMaryam impersonated a seagull on the BBC News Channel. pic.twitter.com/T0kkoMYtSA — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) December 10, 2024

5. When Sky News reported an unexpected escalation in the farmers’ protests. pic.twitter.com/ky7jTR4QtA — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) December 10, 2024

6. When Clive Myrie randomly asked Labour’s Angela Rayner about chickens an hour into the BBC’s Election Night coverage. pic.twitter.com/RHwV862Z1s — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) December 10, 2024

7. When Sky News thought interviewing Lib Dem leader Ed Davey on open water would be a good idea. pic.twitter.com/Bbfg4EoMLi — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) December 10, 2024

8. When BBC London News didn’t work properly so @AliceBhand had to run to her desk. pic.twitter.com/o8fOwffCsk — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) December 10, 2024

9. When @ChrisMasonBBC didn’t know where to stand at the start of the News at Six pic.twitter.com/NNpqcPzK8N — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) December 10, 2024

10. When @BBCMaryam’s autocue was having a bad day. pic.twitter.com/1edAAVseWo — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) December 10, 2024

11. When BBC North West Tonight introduced us to a Cuckoo Cock Collection. pic.twitter.com/yLXm3uw4Iu — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) December 10, 2024

