Grace Dent’s replaced Gregg Wallace on MasterChef and everyone made the same delicious joke

Poke Staff. Updated December 18th, 2024

Grace Dent, as you will no doubt have seen by now, will replace Gregg Wallace on MasterChef after the presenter stepped away from the show last month.

The Guardian’s restaurant critic will take over from Wallace who was taken off the menu while producers investigate claims of misconduct against him which he denies.

Dent has already appeared as a guest on MasterChef and people were in no doubt she’ll do a fabulous job.

And there was also something entirely apt about Dent taking over following Wallace’s most unfortunate outburst after the initial allegations were made against him by a number of women including BBC presenter, Kirsty Wark.

And while not everyone made the same joke, most people did. And it was simply delicious.

And even people who aren’t big fans of Dent were applauding.

To conclude …

