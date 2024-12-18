Celebrity grace dent Gregg Wallace masterchef
Grace Dent’s replaced Gregg Wallace on MasterChef and everyone made the same delicious joke
Grace Dent, as you will no doubt have seen by now, will replace Gregg Wallace on MasterChef after the presenter stepped away from the show last month.
The Guardian’s restaurant critic will take over from Wallace who was taken off the menu while producers investigate claims of misconduct against him which he denies.
BREAKING: Grace Dent will be the judge for the next Celebrity MasterChef serieshttps://t.co/pi2U2zSFAY
Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/YypSmV9JmM
— Sky News (@SkyNews) December 18, 2024
Dent has already appeared as a guest on MasterChef and people were in no doubt she’ll do a fabulous job.
Huge congrats to my dear friend and colleague Grace on stepping up as judge for @MasterChefUK. A terrific choice. She’ll be brilliant. https://t.co/xfsq6j13TX
— Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) December 18, 2024
Grace Dent in for Gregg Wallace should have happened years ago. Wittier, sharper and actually knows her stuff #MasterChef
— David (@LichfieldWolfy) December 18, 2024
The FABULOUS @gracedent replacing awful Greg Wallace on @MasterChefUK. That’s more like it. Great news. Go Gracie. pic.twitter.com/PkjTv6usCP
— Lucky Rachel #neverconservative (@smileyrach2) December 18, 2024
And there was also something entirely apt about Dent taking over following Wallace’s most unfortunate outburst after the initial allegations were made against him by a number of women including BBC presenter, Kirsty Wark.
And while not everyone made the same joke, most people did. And it was simply delicious.
What a choice! Grace Dent to replace Greg Wallace on #MasterChef .. Grace being a middle class woman of a certain age .. Wonder how that sits with you Greg?. pic.twitter.com/v1UZQNSlgm
— aka Lady Ann on Tw1tter (@TinCanCindyAnn) December 18, 2024
Gregg Wallace replaced by middle class woman of a certain age. pic.twitter.com/gsakVaHSwc
— The Rotherham Bugle (@Rotherhambugle) December 18, 2024
Not the Beeb replacing Gregg Wallace with a middle class woman of a certain age. I am SCREAMING https://t.co/aFxHZU4JSK
— Kate Lynch (@katelallyx) December 18, 2024
Gregg Wallace, looks like middle class women of a certain age are having the last laugh. Will be tuning in to watch Grace Dent. pic.twitter.com/YxDIqEp2JY
— Chirpy Chet (@ChirpyChet) December 18, 2024
Grace Dent is an anagram of ‘cert’n-aged’, excellently. pic.twitter.com/eWND9K7KUq
— Old Gassy (@OldGassy1984) December 18, 2024
Oh this is sweet…’middle class woman of a certain age’ Grace Dent replaces Gregg Wallace on Masterchef…well played- this must be killing him…I might actually watch it now https://t.co/qXqvBvboPG
— Lindsay Robertson (@linzirob) December 18, 2024
Gregg Wallace’s disgrace to be replaced with grace. As in Grace Dent. On MasterChef. A middle-aged woman of a certain age #MasterChef #ThisMorning #LooseWomen
— Carole ☘️ (@SouthernCazza1) December 18, 2024
And even people who aren’t big fans of Dent were applauding.
Much as I dislike Grace Dent, I have to applaud whoever appointed a middle class woman of a certain age to replace gruesome Gregg Wallace.
— JillyCL ☮️ (@JillyCL) December 18, 2024
To conclude …
Whoever decided to give Grace Dent the MasterChef gig deserves a pay rise and bottomless Prosecco
Hope Gregg Wallace is having a shit day pic.twitter.com/Sp8fRzMQFJ
— Emma-Louise (@ohanotheremma) December 18, 2024
