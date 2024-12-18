Grace Dent’s replaced Gregg Wallace on MasterChef and everyone made the same delicious joke

Celebrity grace dent Gregg Wallace masterchef

Grace Dent, as you will no doubt have seen by now, will replace Gregg Wallace on MasterChef after the presenter stepped away from the show last month.

The Guardian’s restaurant critic will take over from Wallace who was taken off the menu while producers investigate claims of misconduct against him which he denies.

BREAKING: Grace Dent will be the judge for the next Celebrity MasterChef serieshttps://t.co/pi2U2zSFAY Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/YypSmV9JmM — Sky News (@SkyNews) December 18, 2024

Dent has already appeared as a guest on MasterChef and people were in no doubt she’ll do a fabulous job.

Huge congrats to my dear friend and colleague Grace on stepping up as judge for @MasterChefUK. A terrific choice. She’ll be brilliant. https://t.co/xfsq6j13TX — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) December 18, 2024

Grace Dent in for Gregg Wallace should have happened years ago. Wittier, sharper and actually knows her stuff #MasterChef — David (@LichfieldWolfy) December 18, 2024

The FABULOUS @gracedent replacing awful Greg Wallace on @MasterChefUK. That’s more like it. Great news. Go Gracie. pic.twitter.com/PkjTv6usCP — Lucky Rachel #neverconservative (@smileyrach2) December 18, 2024

And there was also something entirely apt about Dent taking over following Wallace’s most unfortunate outburst after the initial allegations were made against him by a number of women including BBC presenter, Kirsty Wark.

And while not everyone made the same joke, most people did. And it was simply delicious.

What a choice! Grace Dent to replace Greg Wallace on #MasterChef .. Grace being a middle class woman of a certain age .. Wonder how that sits with you Greg?. pic.twitter.com/v1UZQNSlgm —  aka  Lady Ann on Tw1tter  (@TinCanCindyAnn) December 18, 2024

Gregg Wallace replaced by middle class woman of a certain age. pic.twitter.com/gsakVaHSwc — The Rotherham Bugle (@Rotherhambugle) December 18, 2024

Not the Beeb replacing Gregg Wallace with a middle class woman of a certain age. I am SCREAMING https://t.co/aFxHZU4JSK — Kate Lynch (@katelallyx) December 18, 2024

Gregg Wallace, looks like middle class women of a certain age are having the last laugh. Will be tuning in to watch Grace Dent. pic.twitter.com/YxDIqEp2JY — Chirpy Chet (@ChirpyChet) December 18, 2024

Grace Dent is an anagram of ‘cert’n-aged’, excellently. pic.twitter.com/eWND9K7KUq — Old Gassy (@OldGassy1984) December 18, 2024

Oh this is sweet…’middle class woman of a certain age’ Grace Dent replaces Gregg Wallace on Masterchef…well played- this must be killing him…I might actually watch it now https://t.co/qXqvBvboPG — Lindsay Robertson (@linzirob) December 18, 2024

Gregg Wallace’s disgrace to be replaced with grace. As in Grace Dent. On MasterChef. A middle-aged woman of a certain age #MasterChef #ThisMorning #LooseWomen — Carole ☘️ (@SouthernCazza1) December 18, 2024

And even people who aren’t big fans of Dent were applauding.

Much as I dislike Grace Dent, I have to applaud whoever appointed a middle class woman of a certain age to replace gruesome Gregg Wallace. — JillyCL ☮️ (@JillyCL) December 18, 2024

To conclude …

Whoever decided to give Grace Dent the MasterChef gig deserves a pay rise and bottomless Prosecco Hope Gregg Wallace is having a shit day pic.twitter.com/Sp8fRzMQFJ — Emma-Louise (@ohanotheremma) December 18, 2024

