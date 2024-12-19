Kemi Badenoch accused the PM of being about to ‘give away our Brexit freedoms’ and gave the Commons the best laugh it’s had in months

Politics brexit Kemi Badenoch

With the UK all set to attempt to negotiate new terms with the European Union, Kemi Badenoch clearly thought she had an open goal to try and score points at PMQs on Wednesday.

Here’s how it worked out for her.

Laughter across the House as Kemi Badenoch accuses Keir Starmer of "giving away our Brexit freedoms". Ah yes. Those freedoms that have crippled small businesses. Left gaping holes in our labour force. Made our tap water less safe and our food system less secure.#PMQs pic.twitter.com/IjKmTWdMGE — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) December 18, 2024

“And now we learn he is about to give away our hard-won Brexit freedoms.” *Roar of laughter*

If this whole leader of the Conservatives thing doesn’t work out – and the smart money says it won’t – she can always try stand-up.

1.

Kemi Badenoch said we were about to “give away our Brexit freedoms”. Presumably she means the freedom to increase red tape, reduce GDP by 4%, treble immigration, put up barriers to trade, tarnish our international reputation and remove the right to live and work abroad.#PMQs — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) December 18, 2024

2.

“We asked a hundred people what’s the UK’s greatest ever achievement. You said: hard won Brexit freedoms.” pic.twitter.com/34UrzA5cgd — Mark Hammond (@MarkHam80780803) December 18, 2024

3.

4.

That rubbish from Kemi Badenoch today about “Brexit freedoms” I believe counts as a national embarrassment. — Nick Tyrone (@NicholasTyrone) December 18, 2024

5.

Roaring laughter as Kemi Badenoch says "They are about to give away our hard won Brexit freedoms." "And they don't care." Is heard. But we do care, we are ready to celebrate. pic.twitter.com/8vKcXXrUk0 — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) December 18, 2024

6.

The UK is very, very lucky to have @KemiBadenoch as leader of the Conservative party, and long may she remain in the job.pic.twitter.com/j3i1eCkbev — Otto English (@Otto_English) December 18, 2024

7.

As my mother used to say, if you want to look smart get stupid friends. — Freddy C. (@FreddySky) December 18, 2024

8.

Kemi is one of the very very rare people who can actually 'see' the Brexit benefits… it's a skill not given to ordinary folk. — Jan Chamier (@janmicham) December 18, 2024

9.

This is what is called "sweating the small stuff" and Kemi has been doing a lot of that since she got the job. Tactics as opposed to strategy. Zero mileage in that approach. https://t.co/3s7WLB4oOv — Oladotun (@Dot_E_Fresh) December 18, 2024

10.

Badenoch says Starmer is about to give away our hard-won Brexit freedoms. What freedoms in particular, Kemi? God, she’s rubbish at this. — Nick Tyrone (@NicholasTyrone) December 18, 2024

11.

Hard won Brexit freedoms, like freedom of move- no, wait Like freedom to trade wi- no wait, that’s not it either — lol racists (@LolRacists) December 18, 2024

12.

I would genuinely sell my "hard won Brexit freedoms" for a Freddo. In fact, I'd pay you to take them away if could get us back in the EU and could enjoy those benefits again. — Mark (@worgztheowl) December 18, 2024

It’s almost impressive that Kemi Badenoch has found a new low against such stiff opposition.

Kemi Badenoch often bangs on about “playing student politics” but comes across as a sixth former playing Leader of the Opposition for the day She’s actually worse at this than those before her – even Truss#PMQs #PoliticsLive pic.twitter.com/4t6ixqREzv — David (@Zero_4) December 18, 2024

