Politics brexit Kemi Badenoch

Kemi Badenoch accused the PM of being about to ‘give away our Brexit freedoms’ and gave the Commons the best laugh it’s had in months

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 19th, 2024

With the UK all set to attempt to negotiate new terms with the European Union, Kemi Badenoch clearly thought she had an open goal to try and score points at PMQs on Wednesday.

Here’s how it worked out for her.

“And now we learn he is about to give away our hard-won Brexit freedoms.”

*Roar of laughter*

If this whole leader of the Conservatives thing doesn’t work out – and the smart money says it won’t – she can always try stand-up.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

It’s almost impressive that Kemi Badenoch has found a new low against such stiff opposition.

READ MORE

Kemi Badenoch trolled Keir Starmer over ‘politicians with convictions’ and it was the most glorious self-own you’ll watch this week

Source Best For Britain Image Screengrab