People have been sharing the biggest plot holes that keep them up at night – 17 examples of sloppy scripting

We’ve all been there. You’re immersed in a thrilling film or TV show, but then you notice a flaw in the plotting and you’re pulled out of the fiction. And for years to come you’re left wondering how the script editors let a howler through.

But what are the worst examples of plot holes? The most egregious details which really should have been shot down in a read-through? Over on Twitter @oocsitcoms demanded to know, so they threw this question to their followers:

‘What’s a plot hole from a tv show/sitcom that still keeps you awake at night?’ — no context sitcoms ☮︎ (@oocsitcoms) December 12, 2024

And here are some of the worst offenders…

How in Friends Joey and Chandler love the movie Die Hard but did not recognize Bruce Willis when he started dating Rachel (Jenifer Aniston) — moderately amusing gay wolf (@ModeratelyMused) December 12, 2024

The Flintstone’s celebrating Christmas before the birth of Christ. pic.twitter.com/AvE8Z4z4nK — Paul Seaber (@pseaber) December 12, 2024

John being a Targaryen literally meant nothing. Coming back from the dead… literally meant nothing…they had an ice zombie dragon.. and it meant.., nothing… — Remy LeBreaux (@KingLenoir) December 12, 2024

Haley and Dylan’s relationship in Modern Family. They can attempt to explain why they ended up together over and over again but it still will never quite make sense. #teamandy — rachel (@rayrayjewel) December 12, 2024

how was coach a dirty cop in b99 and then there’s a crossover episode of new girl x b99 — liz (@unrealizzztic) December 12, 2024

The single largest plot hole in all of cinema pic.twitter.com/MiEsGS2cd7 — Kalin Tibbitts (@kalintibbitts) December 12, 2024

