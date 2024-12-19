Twitter film tv

People have been sharing the biggest plot holes that keep them up at night – 17 examples of sloppy scripting

Dominic Carter. Updated December 19th, 2024

We’ve all been there. You’re immersed in a thrilling film or TV show, but then you notice a flaw in the plotting and you’re pulled out of the fiction. And for years to come you’re left wondering how the script editors let a howler through.

But what are the worst examples of plot holes? The most egregious details which really should have been shot down in a read-through? Over on Twitter @oocsitcoms demanded to know, so they threw this question to their followers:

And here are some of the worst offenders…

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2