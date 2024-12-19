‘What is your country’s equivalent of breaking spaghetti?’ – 23 crimes that will ruffle your national pride

Life reddit

If you’ve ever snapped a handful of spaghetti in half in front of an Italian person, you’ll be well aware that they consider it a crime against both cooking and their proud heritage. But it turns out that other countries have their own equivalent misdemeanours which upset the natives just as much. Over on Redditor radiofan asked:

‘What is your countries equivalent of breaking spaghetti?’

And they received plenty of answers from people whose patriotism had been prodded like an angry bear.

1.

‘Using fake maple syrup in Vermont. It is a crime.’

–but_a_smoky_mirror

2.

‘In Sweden, if you make “Swedish cinnamon rolls” you never put glaze on the goods. It has to be sugar in big granule form(pearl/nib/hail-sugar), otherwise it is not Swedish.

Similar with meatballs. You do not cook the meatballs in the sauce, the sauce goes next to or ontop of the meatballs when put on a plate, otherwise its not Swedish.’

–Drawen

3.

‘I saw someone put ketchup on pão de queijo and it was one of the most horrifying things I have ever witnessed.’

–fairytypefay

4.

‘Drinking ramen broth with a straw after putting ice cubes in it to cool it down.’

–k0i-b0i

5.

‘Wearing clothes in sauna.’

–definetlyaguru

6.

‘Pouring a pint of Guinness in one.’

–Caskets55

7.

‘Not washing/rinsing the rice before cooking!’

–More-Ad-3788

8.

Chocolate flavoured hummus. Just disrespecting the ancestors with that one.’

–NoWheyBroo

9.

‘Serving a beer in a glass that wasn’t specifically designed for it.’

–domdomdeoh

10.

‘Putting the milk in first when making tea.’

–razielnoir

11.

‘We’re in Brazil. There’s no food law, we make stroganoff pizza. Our food alignment is chaotic evil.’

–digauss