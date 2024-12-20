Life men

“Buddy”, “Chief”, “Big Dog”, “Bro”: What’s the best way for guys to address one another?

Poke Reporter. Updated December 20th, 2024

Guys have a lot of different ways to refer to other men, whether they’re friends, colleagues or even strangers.

But what is the hierarchy of terms men have to address one another?

It’s a question prompted by a viral image shared on Twitter/X by the @DudespostingWs account.

The tweet concluded that “buddy” was the most condescending thing to call another man, and “son”, “fella” and “dude” also scored low.

On the other end of the spectrum, “big dog”, “bro” and “man” were deemed the best ways.

People had their own takes on all of the terminology.

