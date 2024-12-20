“Buddy”, “Chief”, “Big Dog”, “Bro”: What’s the best way for guys to address one another?

Life men

Guys have a lot of different ways to refer to other men, whether they’re friends, colleagues or even strangers.

But what is the hierarchy of terms men have to address one another?

It’s a question prompted by a viral image shared on Twitter/X by the @DudespostingWs account.

“Buddy” is the most condescending word in dude culture pic.twitter.com/R4BdOqiWCR — Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) December 12, 2024

The tweet concluded that “buddy” was the most condescending thing to call another man, and “son”, “fella” and “dude” also scored low.

On the other end of the spectrum, “big dog”, “bro” and “man” were deemed the best ways.

People had their own takes on all of the terminology.

What about Pal — Time Capsule Tales (@timecaptales) December 12, 2024

Chill out there Cuz. Buddy isn’t the worst, Sport. I’m actually sorry you feel that way, Slugger. Us Lads need to stick together, you feel me Fam? — Croak (@CroakVan) December 12, 2024

My father in law texts me every morning calling me big dog pic.twitter.com/NehhbqUsJC — James Hanzimanolis (@HyperSalesman) December 12, 2024

“My guy” works for both encouragement and to admonish https://t.co/KL9Nyx8BLK — Pleasantly_exestential (@EPleasantly) December 14, 2024

I use “Bud” in business because it is friendly and at the same time not Frat-boy. Buddy is definitely too loose of a greeting. “Hey Bud”, says I am approachable and available to assist. — JaynetheBarbarian (@BarbarianJayne) December 12, 2024

I hate when someone calls me boss. In college we had a bro jar. Had to put money in it every time we said bro. It’s not cool and it’s over used. — Justin Engel (@realjustengel) December 12, 2024

Quite apart from this image being “boss” erasure, there’s no way saying “bro” or “man” gets you anywhere near that level of status. https://t.co/2hTaWhbNBb — The author, Séamas O’Reilly (@shockproofbeats) December 13, 2024

“Fella” is the best one honestly. Especially “big fella” https://t.co/DJPZvcM317 — 2k Curry (@tzang0) December 12, 2024

