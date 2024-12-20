Ian Hislop was joined by Harry Enfield and friends to bring Private Eye’s funniest column to life and it’s fabulous

Entertainment Ian Hislop private eye

There are lots of regular features in Private Eye that we love but the column we turn to fastest is Commentatorballs, those unfortunate sports commentator and presenter utterances which don’t get it quite right.

And this year’s best were brought to life in the magazine’s year in review event, when editor Ian Hislop was joined by Harry Enfield, Jan Ravens and Lewis Macleod. And it’s 90 seconds or so very well spent!

Commentatorballs. These are real quotes from real sports commentators, sent in by readers. Watch 'An Evening with Private Eye 2024' in full, on YouTube now. pic.twitter.com/KvI2S1uey2 — Private Eye Magazine (@PrivateEyeNews) December 19, 2024

You can watch the whole Year in Review event on YouTube here.

Private Eye meets Dead Ringers! What could possibly go wrong? — StephenM 48% Proof (@USAP09) December 19, 2024

Sportscasters have to say something in a spur of the moment and often the results are…. hilarious. — Elfbiter (@elfbiter) December 19, 2024

Commentatorballs was originally called, back in the day, Colemanballs, named after the grand master of them all, the late, great David Coleman. And the fact it’s not longer called that is making us feel very old indeed.

‘The Colemanballs books were always a favourite Christmas gift and brought much laughter to all the family. Tears of joy from his hilarious foot-in-mouth commentating.’

