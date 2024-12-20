Entertainment Ian Hislop private eye

Ian Hislop was joined by Harry Enfield and friends to bring Private Eye’s funniest column to life and it’s fabulous

Poke Staff. Updated December 20th, 2024

There are lots of regular features in Private Eye that we love but the column we turn to fastest is Commentatorballs, those unfortunate sports commentator and presenter utterances which don’t get it quite right.

And this year’s best were brought to life in the magazine’s year in review event, when editor Ian Hislop was joined by Harry Enfield, Jan Ravens and Lewis Macleod. And it’s 90 seconds or so very well spent!

You can watch the whole Year in Review event on YouTube here (and find the perfect Private Eye gift here).

Love it.

Commentatorballs was originally called, back in the day, Colemanballs, named after the grand master of them all, the late, great David Coleman. And the fact it’s not longer called that is making us feel very old indeed.

‘The Colemanballs books were always a favourite Christmas gift and brought much laughter to all the family. Tears of joy from his hilarious foot-in-mouth commentating.’
@brian_damage

Us too!

